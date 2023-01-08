Sharon boy shot and killed Saturday night

Jan. 8—SHARON — A 17-year-old Sharon boy died of injuries sustained Saturday night in a shooting.

Gavin D. Beighley was wounded in the upper torso and taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Sharon police said they were dispatched at 9:13 p.m. Saturday to the area of West Budd Street between Dock Street and West Connelly Boulevard, police said. They found Gavin with a gunshot wound. He was then transported to Sharon Regional Medical Center where he died.

Sharon police Chief Edward Stabile said police are in the early stages of the homicide investigation and cannot release further information yet.

Stabile is asking anyone with information about the homicide to call Sharon police through the Mercer County 911 center at 724-662-6110.

Sharon police are being assisted in the investigation by the Mercer County Coroner's office and the Mercer County district attorney's office.

Sharon Fire Department and Elite Ambulance assisted at the scene.

