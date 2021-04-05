Sharon Cohen, much-honored AP national writer, dead at 68

  • Associated Press national writer Sharon Cohen poses for photo in Chicago on July 26, 2017. Cohen, a matchless reporter who told American stories with great skill and compassion over more than four decades at The AP, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her Chicago home. She was 68. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
  • Associated Press journalist Sharon Cohen poses for a photo overlooking the Seine in Paris in 2019. Cohen, a matchless reporter who told American stories with great skill and compassion over more than four decades at The AP, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her Chicago home. She was 68. (Courtesy of Mike Robinson)
  • Associated Press journalist Sharon Cohen and her partner, Mike Robinson, pose for a photo on the California coast in this undated photo. Cohen, a matchless reporter who told American stories with great skill and compassion over more than four decades at The AP, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her Chicago home. She was 68. (Courtesy of Mike Robinson)
  • Associated Press journalist Sharon Cohen smiles in this picture taken sometime in her late 20s, early in her career at The AP. Cohen, a matchless reporter who told American stories with great skill and compassion over more than four decades at news cooperative, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her Chicago home. She was 68. (Courtesy of Mike Robinson)
1 / 4

Obit Sharon Cohen

Associated Press national writer Sharon Cohen poses for photo in Chicago on July 26, 2017. Cohen, a matchless reporter who told American stories with great skill and compassion over more than four decades at The AP, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her Chicago home. She was 68. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
JERRY SCHWARTZ
·5 min read

Sharon Cohen, a matchless reporter who told American stories with great skill and compassion over more than four decades at The Associated Press, died Monday at her Chicago home. She was 68.

At her death, more than a year after she was diagnosed with brain cancer, Cohen was a national writer, a prestigious position she had held for 20 years. From her base in Chicago, she unreeled an array of stories about the triumphs and tragedies of people both ordinary and extraordinary.

There was the story of Vashti Risdall, the foster mother of 162 children who retired at age 96 only because her 74-year-old daughter insisted. Of Marine Sgt. Merlin German, the “Miracle Man” who survived a bomb blast in Iraq, dancing with his mom after 100 surgeries. Of barber Gilbert Peppin, who lived under a shadow for 30 years, unjustly suspected of his wife’s murder.

Every story got the Sharon Cohen treatment: determined reporting, zealous fact-checking, direct and evocative writing. She knew no other way.

“Sharon’s genius was in capturing the stories of Americans as they lived out the intense changes and disruptions of the last 40 years — struggling when their town’s factory closed, trying to pull away from drugs or violence, bewildered when they came back from war," said Sally Buzbee, the AP's senior vice president and executive editor.

"Her stories often made me cry. They always opened our minds. As a reporter and writer, she was a dream — both utterly precise and dogged and also hugely compassionate.”

Cohen was an idea machine, never comfortable unless she had one story she was working on, another on deck and others in line. In the days before the internet, when she was a regional reporter covering the Midwest, Cohen subscribed to a score of small newspapers; she was always looking for that three-paragraph brief on page 38 that might turn into something special.

She gathered far more research than she could ever use, filling file cabinets throughout the Chicago bureau.

“You know the iceberg principle of writing, where most of the writer’s research and knowledge is below the surface?” said former AP editor John Dowling, a longtime friend and colleague. “The bottom of Sharon’s story-iceberg was more like an Antarctic ice shelf.”

She wrote just about every kind of story imaginable in the course of her career, but patterns emerged. She wrote true crime stories -- a ring that used babies to smuggle drugs, for example -- but also larger pieces about women jailed because of opioids, about juveniles in prison, about the failure to investigate the disappearances of Native American women.

She wrote about American workers: struggling farms, the lives of meatpackers 100 years after Upton Sinclair wrote “The Jungle,” auto workers forced to commute 500 miles to new jobs when their plants closed.

She wrote about America’s fighting men and women. In 2008, she told the story of “The Long Haul” -- a 15,000-word, seven-part serial that won smashing front-page displays in newspapers across the country.

“This is the story,” she wrote, “of a very long deployment of a very long war, of how members of the 1st Brigade Combat Team/34th Infantry Division lived and died in Iraq, how their families endured while they were gone, and how what happened in a far distant land still resonates today.”

And she wrote about her native city.

Cohen was a devoted daughter of Chicago. She never left it, aside from attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She worked for community newspapers, the suburban edition of the Chicago Tribune and United Press International before joining the AP in 1979.

She knew Chicago’s history and its neighborhoods, loved its rambunctious politics, railed against its corruption and greatly admired its hard-working people. She also felt that it was too often stereotyped.

And so she wrote about Urban Prep, an inner-city school that had the audacious goal of sending every member of the Class of 2010 to college -- and succeeded. And one of her final stories, published last fall, was about Auburn Gresham, a Black neighborhood where people found hope despite their struggles with COVID-19, violent protests, gun violence and economic misery.

“I’ve tried to explain and capture the lives and voices of people who aren’t in the headlines every day, because I think those are the most powerful stories,” she said in 2015 upon receiving a Studs Terkel Community Media Award for her life’s work.

Cohen received many other prizes, including the AP’s Gramling Journalism Award in 1999. She won countless Peter Lisagor Awards from the Chicago Headline Club; no one knows just how many.

Little wonder that some colleagues called her “the Queen,” according to AP National Writer Martha Irvine. Cohen was intense, and intensely private. For a long time, Irvine found this diminutive woman -- who always wore high heels, even while reporting in the oil fields of North Dakota -- hard to befriend.

“Then on one of our trips ... she walked down the aisle of the plane, dropped a chocolate bar on my tray and grinned ever so slightly as she continued on,” Irvine recalled. “I’d finally made it.”

Chocolate was not necessarily the most prominent of Cohen’s passions -- she loved to travel, she was an avid reader, she enjoyed photography and was good at it. But this notoriously finicky eater’s love of chocolate and other sweets endured nearly to her life’s end, said Mike Robinson, a former AP staffer who was her partner for 40 years. (He survives her, as does her brother, Marshall Cohen of Chicago, and his wife and two children. She was predeceased by her parents, David and Esther.)

As recently as January, Robinson said, she ordered babkas from two Jewish bakeries in Brooklyn. It was a sort of experiment, to see which one was best.

Both were delicious; it was too difficult to decide. So they ate them both.

Recommended Stories

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner teases they will do a twist on a Michonne story from the comics on the final season

    Angela Kang tells Insider the show is working on a version of the Michonne/Elodie story line from "The Walking Dead" comic.

  • Truck driver expresses his 'deepest apologies' for Taiwan train derailment that left 48 dead

    A train in Taiwan derailed on Friday when it struck a truck that slid down onto the tracks from a nearby construction site.

  • U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear claims of workplace religious bias

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped a chance to further expand religious rights, turning away two cases in which employees accused companies of violating federal anti-discrimination law by insufficiently accommodating requests for time off to meet religious obligations. The justices declined to hear appeals by two men of different Christian denominations - a Jehovah's Witness from Tennessee and a Seventh-day Adventist from Florida - of lower court rulings that rejected their claims of illegal religious bias. In a dissent, conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito said the court should have taken up the case from Tennessee.

  • Taiwan investigators ask public for photos of train wreck

    Prosecutors investigating Taiwan's worst railway disaster in seven decades appealed to the public Monday for any photographs they may have taken of the crash that killed at least 50 people last week. Hualien County Prosecutor Yu Hsiu-tuan said people may have inadvertently gathered evidence in their photos, particularly about individuals observing the crash scene from a construction site above. The truck had been driven by construction site supervisor Lee Yi-hsiang, who was taken into custody on Sunday after having initially been released on bail.

  • Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics

    The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January. Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

  • S&P 500, Dow at all-time highs after strong jobs data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Monday as investors cheered strong jobs data and looked for a report on the services sector with signals that 2021 could see the best annual economic growth in nearly four decades. An ISM survey for March is likely to show a jump in activity in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. "If you had said a year ago that we would be where we are now, no one would have believed you," said Thomas Hayes, chairman, Great Hill Capital LLC, New York.

  • Trial by television

    Witnesses blame officer in George Floyd case

  • AP PHOTOS: Italy ballroom dancers twirl through lockdown

    While much of Italy is in a coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. The couples at the New Dancing Days hall are preparing for the Italian Championships in Rimini in July and as such are allowed to keep practicing, given that the government considers their activity in the national interest.

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • J.Lo's exes Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony open up about her in candid interview

    The actor and singer shared what Lopez is really like behind the scenes.

  • A "remarkable move": Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin

    Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder.""Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training."Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move." Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis. The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial." This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A new trailer for Disney Plus' 'Loki' shows the God of Mischief paying the price for messing with time

    The new Marvel series on Disney Plus, starring the fan-favorite villain Loki, will release on June 11. It stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

  • Black Twitter calls out Steve Harvey for non-stop storytelling during Verzuz

    Last night’s Verzuz battle was indeed epic, combining legendary bands The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire with a clearly overjoyed Steve Harvey playing host. Writer Shanelle Genai observed how Blacks on the platform were noticeably tired of his chatter.

  • 2 die after car plunges over Northern California cliff

    Two women died Saturday after a car they were in plunged over a Northern California ocean cliff and landed about 70 feet on the rocks below. Dozens of people who were visiting the scenic overlook near the Bodega Bay's Head Trail witnessed the Toyota SUV go down the cliff and land on its roof, Capt. Justin Fox of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District said. By the time firefighters and a deputy got down to the vehicle, the women inside had died, he said. Their names have not been released. The cause of the crash was under investigation. California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte said investigators will look into several factors, including autopsy results, the vehicle, and witness statements.

  • Internet swoons over Ron Isley in Verzuz battle with Earth Wind & Fire

    ‘Ron Isley is the star of every one of my groupchats right now,’ actress Gabrielle Union tweeted Sunday. ‘Folks ready to risk it alllllllll.’ Last night’s Verzuz battle pitting The Isley Brothers against Earth, Wind & Fire really had only one winner: the audience. The legendary groups served up classic song after classic song and featured Steve Harvey in full excited-host mode.

  • Don't forgive $50,000 in student loan debt. It's bad for Joe Biden, Democrats and America.

    A Great Forgiveness via Biden executive order would stir resentment and hurt Democrats' ability to defend the government from mendacious Republicans.

  • Thandie Newton reveals she will use original spelling of her name from now on

    She has been known by an anglicised version of her name for the entirety of her hugely successful career. But Thandie Newton has revealed that she will now revert to the original, Zulu spelling of her name, declaring: “I’m taking back what’s mine”. Born Thandiwe, meaning “beloved,” the actress simply accepted that her name would be adapted as she embarked as a teenager on a career in the competitive and cut throat world of film. At the age of 48, she has reclaimed her heritage, declared that in future films, she will be credited as Thandiwe Newton, after the W was dropped from her first credit. “That’s my name,” she told Vogue magazine. “It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine.” Newton has previously considered reverting to her original name, but said in 2017 she did not think it worth the hassle, believing it was more important people recognised her work. "What's in a name? What's in a skin colour?” she said in an interview. “C'est la vie. C'est la guerre." But the world is a different place and Newton, a different woman. Last week, she expressed outrage over the Government’s contentious report over race disparity in the UK, taking to Twitter to suggest it could only be an April Fools joke. “There’s no way it can be real - it would be unethical insanity,” she wrote, urging young people of colour to share their responses to the report, which claimed systemic racism did not exist in the UK. Newton has lived with racism for her entire life. Born in London to a British father, Nick, and a Zimbabwean mother, Nyasha, a princess from the Shona tribe, she spent time in Zambia before the family relocated to Penzance, Cornwall, when she was three. On her first day at a Catholic school, a nun told her mother: “We’re very excited, we’ve never had one before” and she was later banned from a school photograph for wearing cornrows. Newton has acknowledged that her mixed race heritage meant that when she was younger, she had no sense of herself. “I was not considered anything,” she once said. “There was a lot that people could have been interested in in me when I was young. They didn’t want to express it, because they didn’t want to praise the black girl.” Forced to look abroad for work because of a lack of opportunities in the UK, she has said: “I can't do Downton Abbey, can't be in Victoria, can't be in Call The Midwife – well, I could, but I don't want to play someone who's being racially abused.” Elsewhere in the Vogue interview, Newton indicated that as she had become older, her mindset had changed, and that she had been inspired to use her personal experiences to be more outspoken. Discussing her role in Westworld, she said she loved how subversive it was. “Wherever I position myself now, I don’t want to be part of the problem, I want to be part of the solution,” she said. “I’m not for hire anymore. I’m not going to speak your story or say your words if I don’t feel they could’ve come from me.” The actress said she found that acting took more and more away from her “because I’m more connected to myself than I’ve ever been, whereas before… I couldn’t wait to get away from myself, truly, I had such low self-esteem.” The actress also discussed how she was abused by a director when she was 16 and the moment she realised she needed to seek help for an eating disorder. Newton responded to a now deleted tweet about the spelling of her name in 2016. “Thandiwe is a Zulu name meaning Beloved,” she said. “Thandie is an abbreviation. You don't have to pretend anything.” See the full feature in the May issue of Vogue available via digital download and newsstands on Friday April 9

  • Utah dads to be required to pay half of pregnancy costs

    Biological fathers in Utah will be legally required to pay half of a woman’s out-of-pocket pregnancy costs under a new law unique to the state that critics say doesn’t do enough to adequately address maternal healthcare needs. The bill’s sponsor has presented the measure as an effort to decrease the burden of pregnancy on women and increase responsibility for men who have children. Utah appears to be the first state to mandate prenatal child support, according to the state’s Planned Parenthood association and the bill’s sponsor.

  • Leaving downtown Miami? A deadly crash has closed all lanes on northbound I-95

    A driver was killed early Monday when an SUV collided with a truck and caught fire on Interstate 95 in Miami, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.