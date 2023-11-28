Sharon Kennedy: Am I becoming a DINO?

My parents always voted for the Democratic ticket. Dad was a firm believer in unions. Mom voted as he did, so it was only natural I would, too. However, my parents wouldn’t recognize the Democratic Party today. Things have gotten so politically correct, we dare not voice an opposing opinion on anything for fear of retaliation from one side or the other. I don’t want to be on the receiving end if I’ve offended the donkeys. And I certainly have no intention of becoming a MAGA follower.

In other words, in a way I’ve become a DINO. The Republicans have their RINOs, and I have the equivalent in my party. If my people insist upon enforcing some ridiculous PC edicts and forcing old Joe to participate in a showdown with DJT, we’re doomed. I’ve often said that if the pandemic hadn’t come along, Biden would not be President today. Don’t get riled up if you’re a diehard Bidenite. You know as well as I do Joe is slipping. It’s not his fault. I’m an oldster and sometimes what I write doesn’t make any more sense than what Joe mumbles.

Whatever drug DJT is on, I suggest adding a spoonful of it to Joe’s java. He needs something to perk him up. The former makes lots of mistakes when he speaks. I don’t consider his lies mistakes. I’m talking about when he forgets that it’s Biden not Obama he’ll run against next year, but Joe is worse. You might not know how often he gums up, but watch FOX News for five minutes, and you’ll understand what I’m talking about. I know you don’t want to, but we have to know what we’re up against if we want a Democrat in the White House for another four years.

If we continue to promote far-left agendas that go against the grain of what our parents taught us, we’ll get what we deserve. Now that the GOP has become the TOP, all hope of civility, intelligent discussion, respectability and modesty in speech is gone. One man lassoed traditional Republicans and scared them without uttering so much as a BOO. He silenced them with childish nicknames that stuck. If I still think of Adam Shiff as “Shifty” and Jeb Bush as “Low Energy,” imagine what non-conforming Republicans are being called.

For 65 years, most of us have lived in a fairly stable country. If we overlook the assassinations of JFK, MLK and RFK, the undeclared Viet Nam War, the burning of draft cards, city blocks and other major riots, Desert Storm, 9/11, the Iraqi and Afghanistan wars, those of us who reside in the eastern end of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have had it pretty good. Until now, that is. Our little towns and villages are becoming hotspots pitting friends and neighbors against one another due to strongly held political beliefs.

We’re tired of hearing of endless reports of the latest indictments, courtroom appearances, motions, threats and a glut of legal terms we don’t understand. Unless we’ve been involved in a court proceeding, our knowledge of how the U.S. legal system operates is limited. Even if we’ve appeared before a local court, it’s doubtful we grasped the enormity of our situation if the lawyer we hired was incompetent and the judge treated us with contempt.

Becoming a DINO was not something I planned. I’m not even sure if I am one, but a few things I know for certain: DJT is a disgrace to our nation, Biden is an embarrassment and Democrats should use wisdom regarding political correctness.

— To contact Sharon Kennedy, send her an email at sharonkennedy1947@gmail.com. Kennedy's new book, "View from the SideRoad: A Collection of Upper Peninsula Stories," is available from her or Amazon.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Sharon Kennedy: Am I becoming a DINO?