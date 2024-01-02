Sharon Kennedy: Is the infection lethal?

Now that the holidays are behind us, it’s time to return our focus to the infection sweeping across our great nation. If totally unchecked, it has the potential of being more deadly than the pandemic that still lingers in various forms. The infection I speak of has nothing to do with destroying our physical health, but our political wellness. I know we’re all sick of hearing about politics, but surely we must be aware that the very issues making us ill are doing so to wear us down in hopes we’ll take to our bed and pull the covers over our head until the presidential election has passed and we can once again breathe freely.

But will we? When I listen to DJT’s speeches and hear him praise the leaders and admire the policies of Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erodogan, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and China’s “Big Daddy” Xi, I wonder how free Americans will be when the leader of the TOP is once again President of the United States. I’m past kidding myself that he will be slapped down by reasonable Republicans because they refuse to see him as a legitimate threat to the end of our democratic republic.

Unlike traditional politicians who make promises they have no intention of keeping, T means exactly what he says. His backroom boys have already given us the playbook they intend to follow. In a previous writing, I asked readers to become familiar with Project 25, the brainchild of the Heritage Foundation, an extreme right wing organization. If you haven’t read this manifesto, please do so. It will make your hair stand on end as will Agenda 47.

The former president isn’t hiding anything. His speeches are becoming more militant which is good news for MAGAites. When their man says on day one of his new administration he’s going to initiate the largest mass deportations in history, he’s not

kidding nor is he limiting the removal to Mexicans. When he tells the ultra-rich he’ll cut their taxes, he’s serious. When he promises to indemnify every person in the U.S. involved in law enforcement, that’s what he’ll do during his first hour as a self-proclaimed dictator.

Do you know what “indemnify” means? On the outside chance you missed his definition, I’ll repeat how Newsmax defined it: “Trump is repeating his vow to restore law and order by working to indemnify police from lawsuits…We’re going to tell them we love you and get out and do your job without fear of being sued.”

Too often Democrats have no interest in listening to DJT’s weekly tirades. They call him a crazy madman who’s lost all touch with reality. Their philosophy is as Michelle Obama said, “When they go low. We go high.” Whoever wrote that line should be doing hard labor in Australia’s outback. Those seven words are some of the stupidest a speechwriter ever penned. Going high won’t win the respect of anyone involved in a knife fight. Going high will get your throat slashed.

From the silence echoing throughout Democrat corridors, I’m beginning to believe that’s already happened. T’s been campaigning since he lost the last election while the frontrunner of the opposing party is depending on glib one-liners to drag him across the finish line. When will Biden hit the campaign trail? August, October or the first few days in November?

The electorate doesn’t care about his accomplishments. They don’t even know he has any. To many, he’s a boring old man. Wake up, Joe. Get with the program or go home and stay there.

— To contact Sharon Kennedy, send her an email at sharonkennedy1947@gmail.com. Kennedy's new book, "View from the SideRoad: A Collection of Upper Peninsula Stories," is available from her or Amazon.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Sharon Kennedy: Is the infection lethal?