Sharon Kennedy: Theocracy and the Center for Renewing America

Perhaps you’ve never heard of the Center for Renewing America (CRA). I don’t remember when it first came to my attention. It was probably one evening when I was listening to a podcast. Here’s a quote from the Center’s website: “The CRA is a conservative nonprofit organization that engages in research, analysis and public education to promote ‘faith, family and national strength’ according to their tax-exempt IRS application. It was created by the Conservative Partnership Institute [founded in 2017].”

Apparently, the mission of the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI) is to “Renew a consensus of America as a nation under God … where enjoyment of freedom is predicated on just laws and healthy communities.” What in Sam Hill does that mean? Are we headed for a theocracy if the Institute and other ultra-conservative organizations gain a foothold in politics while they continue to avoid paying taxes by claiming to be nonprofits?

When I did a little digging into CPI’s website I discovered that, “In 2023 they launched the Conservative Partnership Academy to expand and formalize their training offerings.” Exactly to whom do they plan on offering their training? Apparently, it’s “Top-notch candidates for positions in key House and Senate offices within policy organizations … that require fresh staffing.”

That “fresh staffing” includes “Like-minded conservative Congressional staff members and public policy leaders who are dedicated to conservative principles and know how to get things done. CPI identifies, interviews and recommends proven conservatives on the Hill and in organizations throughout Washington.” Big deal, you say. Isn’t that what both major political parties have always done? Of course they want “like-minded staffers.” Employing a staffer who disagrees with their party’s platform would be nothing short of stupid.

I’ll give you that point. Where we might differ is in the grooming aspect involved in the process. Training sessions were given in 2022 for far-right members of Congress with emphasis on those in the Freedom Caucus. Speakers were Mark Meadows and Cleta Mitchell. We all know who Meadows is. Mitchell was an attorney for Trump.

So what does any of this have to do with the U.S. becoming a theocracy? The answer lies in the agenda of dozens of ultra-conservative associations that sprung up while most of us were watching reality shows and struggling to make ends meet. If you have the slightest interest in learning more about the multitude of groups eager and willing to turn our republic into a theocracy, visit the website of the CPI — the aforementioned Conservative Partnership Institute. It will curl your hair.

Months ago I wrote about retired General Michael Flynn’s “Reawaken America Tour” wherein he states: “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation, one religion.” He makes it clear that he and ultra-right conservative organizations believe that form of religion must be Christianity. As we well know, an evangelical movement is sweeping across our land. Anyone who doesn’t think their agenda is “One nation, one religion” is asleep.

A theocratic form of government is not a new concept if we consider the Plymouth Colony Puritans. They wanted a colony grounded in the laws of God believing that, by this means, the Almighty would protect them. In 1630 the Massachusetts Bay Colony established such a government that did not tolerate opposing religious views.

Were the Puritans right? Would we be better off under a Christian form of government? Should we follow the laws in the Book of Leviticus and ignore the laws passed by a multi-denominational Congress? Perhaps time will tell.

