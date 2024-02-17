Sharon Kennedy: Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday

I find it rather amusing that the day when lovers express their devotion to each other lands on the same day as Christians of various faiths are having ashes ground into their forehead reminding them that, “Thou art dust and unto dust thou shalt return.” At least that’s what the priest said to us as he administered a black cross on our youthful brows. As youngsters, he did a good job of scaring us half to death.

Tomorrow, when flowers and pretty boxes filled with gourmet chocolates are being delivered to sweethearts, some church-goers are being reminded of what lies in wait for them. The irony is almost comical. I don’t remember the last time two such momentous days coincided, but I suppose it’s appropriate considering the amount of universal unrest. On the one hand, we hope social problems will work out, and the future will be rosy and sweet. On the other, we dread imminent threats of societal collapse.

I don’t know about you, but I’m glad I’m on my way out. Although I won’t attend a church service tomorrow and there will not be an ash cross on my forehead, I’m still reminded my time on our planet is finite. I don’t need a priest to tell me that, but to my of thinking, someone — preacher or otherwise — should instill that message into the brains of crooked politicians. They appear oblivious to the obvious. Their actions reflect a deep misunderstanding of how history will judge them. Regardless of the size of their headstones or their marble crypts, I doubt their passing will be considered worthy of roses.

If we fail to work together as empathetic Americans, our legacy in the first 25 years of the 21st century will not be an honorable one. Even those of us, who hold no political office and have no agenda for destroying our form of government, will not escape condemnation. If we’re merely bystanders as our republic disintegrates, we’re equally as guilty of sabotage as those who climbed the walls of our Capitol, broke windows and smeared feces down the hallowed Congressional halls. For our indifference, history will severely judge us. We will have earned a black cross ground into our forehead.

In the “Scarlet Letter” published in 1850, Hester Prynne was forced to wear a red “A” in recognition of her adultery. The colonial Puritans made sure her sin would not be forgotten. During the Nazi reign, Jews were forced to wear a “badge of shame” exposing them as the “vermin” they were.

It’ll be interesting to see what form of insignia awaits citizens of the anti-MAGA movement once it’s voted into power. And don’t be fooled into thinking anyone will be exempt. We may not have to wear a scarlet “A” or a yellow star or a white armband, but unless we swear perpetual loyalty to MAGA leaders, we’ll have to wear something that shows our resistance to their attempt to “make America great again.”

So what do we want? A bouquet of roses and a box of Godiva chocolates or a black mark symbolizing our mortality? Is it possible to have both? That flowers and candy are capable of walking hand-in-hand with symbols of suffering and death? That good and evil can co-exist harmoniously? After all, the potential to do either dwells in each of us. Because we have free will, we have a choice, and that choice is the gristle that binds us to one or the other.

Anyway, Happy Valentine’s Day and a solemn Ash Wednesday as well.

— To contact Sharon Kennedy, send her an email at sharonkennedy1947@gmail.com. Kennedy's new book, "View from the SideRoad: A Collection of Upper Peninsula Stories," is available from her or Amazon.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Sharon Kennedy: Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday