Sharon Kourous: A jury of one’s peers

In Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law. – Seventh Amendment to the Constitution

If you are ever selected to sit on a jury, you will come away changed. It is a daunting and sobering experience to participate in a decision that will alter the life of a fellow human. It is also mind-blowing that this power rests in the unanimous decision of 12 of the accused’s fellow citizens. No government, no single individual has that authority. Trial by a jury of peers protects us all.

But what if the accused threatens a jury? Or their families? It’s happened in the past when mob bosses ran amok in some of our cities. Can it happen now?

The right to trial by a jury of peers was enshrined into English law when King John was pressured into signing the Magna Carta in 1215. Of course, he immediately claimed it was fake, and continued to reign as one of England’s worst kings. Despite that, the principal of trial by a jury of peers – of equals – persisted, and became the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The Seventh Amendment treats us all equally; if charged with a crime each American’s case will be presented to a jury of peers. Facts, not fear decide the outcome of a trial – unless a jury is intimidated or threatened.

Intimidation today often consists of media-based threats against those who testify and against prosecutors. Also threatened are people like us, called for jury duty. According to an NPR report, threats and attempts to carry out threats increase around times of stress – times like the pandemic or elections. Or when powerful men get caught violating the law.

All too often, those who attempt to carry out violence have been led to believe they are protecting the very democracy they attack. Followers and sycophants of the former president take advantage of constituents, inviting them to feel important, to share grievances, and to believe their leader stands up for them. Followers are deceived into overlooking the lavish lifestyles, the golf courses, the yachts, the mansions – and into believing their leaders are like them. Ordinary people are being used – and in a sense, sometimes weaponized. They, then, bear the brunt of the just punishment visited upon them – while their leaders play golf.

Recently, threats against judges, election officials, and prosecutors have become commonplace as powerful men seek ways to intimidate others. Threats have escalated against people like us: names and addresses of jury members in the Georgia grand jury inditement of the former president have been circulated on the internet. The system of justice upon which we all depend is being subverted by angry individuals who bought into the big lie promulgated by the Bloviator-in-Chief, who continues to use social media to attempt to intimidate prosecutors and juries.

King John would have loved social media. Today’s powerful men laugh all the way to the bank.

Some seem to believe it is OK to use violence. They’ve been told to stand by their leaders, told they will save America. “The number of Americans who believe the use of force is justified to restore Trump to the White House increased by roughly 6 million in the last few months to an estimated 18 million” states a July 2023 article in The Guardian. Now they are threatening juries made up of people like us, simply for doing their civic duty..

Jury duty should never be so dangerous that citizen-jurors have to wear body armor and put their families in hiding. Once upon a time, kings may have thought that a good idea, but in 2023 United States, under the Constitution, no one should wield that threat. The former president and his cronies should face a jury of their peers – peers like us, peers who can sit without fear. Just as each of us would want for ourselves.

That’s equal justice.

Sharon Kourous is a retired teacher and member of Stronger Together Huddle, a group engaged in supporting and promoting the common good. She resides in Monroe and can be reached at mcneil102@icloud.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Sharon Kourous: A jury of one’s peers