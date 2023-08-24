Sharon man accused of assaulting minor

Aug. 24—MERCER — A Sharon man will appear in common pleas court next month to face charges of assaulting a minor.

Timothy Hubert Ayres, 61, is facing charges of aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault of someone less than 16, unlawful contact with a minor, intimidating a witness/victim to refrain from reporting, and indecent exposure.

Ayres' preliminary hearing was held Aug. 18 before District Judge Brian Arthur, where Ayres' charges were held for court, according to court documents.

Ayres will appear for his formal arraignment on Sept. 19 before Mercer County Common Pleas Judge Ronald D. Amrhein.

The charges stem from an incident in June, when Ayres was accused of touching a 14-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim's mother approached a South Pymatuning police officer who was parked at the corner of Saranac and Tamarack drives about 4 p.m. June 27.

The victim's mother told the officer she wanted to report a sexual assault involving her daughter. The victim's mother then filed a report at South Pymatuning Police Department.

The victim's mother told police the incident happened about 9:47 p.m. June 25 at the victim's home.

At that time, the victim's mother received text messages from the victim asking the mother to come home and saying Ayres entered her bedroom, the complaint states.

Police collected the text messages, which included, "mom where are you," "mom come home rn (right now)" and "I don't want him to know im texting you," referring to Ayres.

The victim later told her mother that Ayres groped the victim and exposed himself, the complaint states.

Aside from the text messages, the victim recorded three videos, which were also provided to police.

The first video shows the victim's face while Ayres' voice is heard, saying things to the victim including "Say we were arguing," "I love you" and "You gonna get me put in jail for a long time."

The video briefly shows the end of the victim's bed, which showed Ayres in the room.

A second video also showed the victim, who was visibly upset and crying, while Ayres' voice was again heard, saying things including, "It'll never happen again" and "I don't want to go to jail for the rest of my life."

The third video showed Ayres putting on a T-shirt and asking the victim if she told her mom, to which the victim responded "yes" because she was scared.

According to the criminal complaint, Ayres asked the victim to tell her mother she made it up and that Ayres and the victim were "wrestling," among other things.

Ayres was confined to Mercer County Jail from July 5 through July 19, when he posted bail, the court documents state.

Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .

Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at ddye@sharonherald.com.