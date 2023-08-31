Sharon man arrested for taking nude photos off a woman's phone

Aug. 31—Authorities filed charges Tuesday against a Boardman, Ohio, car salesman from Sharon after police said he transferred nude photos and videos from a customer's phone to his own.

John Anthony Litman, 40, of 1362 Highland Road, was charged with voyeurism, telephone harassment and unauthorized use of property after he took several pictures and videos off the customer's phone without her permission while she was at Acura of Boardman, 883 Boardman-Canfield Road, police said.

Litman pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday in Mahoning County Court.

Boardman police said the woman reported that Litman took six photos and two videos of her wearing lingerie or fully naked taken off her phone while she was buying a vehicle. Police said Litman deleted the photos and videos from her phone.

The victim said she was at the dealership from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. July 19 and that Litman asked her for her cell phone to set up the Bluetooth functions on the vehicle. He asked her for her password and went into her hidden photos folder and sent the photos and videos to himself, police said.

The victim told police she did not know the photos or videos were missing until her boyfriend noticed them missing and recovered them in the Cloud the next day, police said.

A pre-trial is scheduled for Sept. 26 in county court.

NOTE: All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.

