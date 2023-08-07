Sharon man charged in weekend stabbing

Aug. 7—SHARON — Police charged a Sharon man with attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing that happened over the weekend in Sharon.

Deshaun Jontae Emery, 34, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and robbery in the case.

Police responded at 4:21 p.m. Friday to the 500 block of Baldwin Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

Police found two men, including Emery, with multiple stab wounds and cuts. The other man, identified as a 52-year-old Sharon resident, had stab wounds to his neck and chest. He was flown to an area trauma center with severe life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown.

Emery had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

In a criminal complaint, police said the men were arguing because the victim allegedly owed Emery money and a verbal argument turned physical.

Police Captain MarcAnthony J. Adamo said the investigation is continuing.

"The Sharon Police Department is diligently investigating this incident and would encourage anyone with any information regarding this shooting incident to contact the police," Adamo said.

Sharon police can be reached at 724-983-3210 or through the Mercer County 911 Center at 724-662-6110.

Sharon police were assisted by the district attorney's office and the Farrell Police Department.

Editor's note: Suspects are innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in a court of law.

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com