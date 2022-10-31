Sharon man gets prison time for 2021 Farrell shooting

Oct. 31—FARRELL — A Sharon man was sentenced Friday to state prison time for his part in a shooting and robbing in May 2021 along Idaho Street in Farrell.

Omario Jaquee Boatwright, 34, of 302 Stambaugh Ave., pleaded guilty to Farrell police charges of aggravated assault and of being a person not alloweed to possess a firearm. Attempted homicide and robbery charges were not prosecuted.

Mercer County Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen sentenced Boatwright to 4 to 8 years in state prison, with credit for 530 days he spent in jail or on house arrest.

"I apologize to the family and the court," Boatwright said. "I'm trying to get my mind right."

McEwen advised Boatwright to sort out his issues while serving his sentence, so he does not go back to jail or prison.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded at 1:05 a.m. May 16, 2021, to UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley hospital in Farrell for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim said he was driving east on Idaho Street in an SUV and when he pulled in front of a business in the 700 block, Boatwright opened the passenger side door and shot him three times in the arm, thigh, and abdomen, police said.

Police said the victim told them that Boatwright then took $3,000 from his hoodie pocket.

The victim then drove himself to the hospital.

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com

