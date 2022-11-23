New Sharon man indicted on charges from crash with infant son

Nov. 22—FARMINGTON — A New Sharon man was indicted Thursday on charges of driving drunk March 13 with his 5-month-old son when he crashed into trees on U.S. Route 2 in New Sharon.

A Franklin County grand jury charged Nicholas M. A. Walker, 27, with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal operating under the influence of alcohol.

Walker, who lived in New Vineyard at the time, was driving when his vehicle went off the road, struck a pole and trees and flipped onto its roof, according to state police.

A driver stopped and helped administer aid to the infant and Walker. The child, who had been in a child safety seat, was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, while his father was taken by ambulance.