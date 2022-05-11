Sharon Osbourne says she supports Elon Musk’s plan to lift Donald Trump’s Twitter ban

Sharon Osbourne has voiced her support of Elon Musk’s plan to lift Donald Trump’s Twitter ban.

The tech billionaire, who recently bought the social media platform, condemned the decision to block the former US President from Twitter, calling it “morally bad”.

Trump was “permanently suspended” from Twitter in January 2021 “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” after describing the hundreds of supporters who stormed the US Capitol on 6 January as “patriots”.

In a new interview with TMZ, Osbourne revealed she supports Musk’s intention to reinstate Trump’s account if the Twitter deal is finalised.

“If they have the Taliban and the guy who runs Iran, they might as well have Trump,” she said.

When asked whether she feels the polarising politician has the “right” to speak on Twitter, Osbourne responded: “Everybody has the right, even the Taliban.”

She also claimed that she does not think Musk’s motivation to undo the Twitter ban had anything to do with money.

“I love Elon, so I don’t have anything bad to say,” she added.

Nearly a week after contracting Covid and sharing a bed-ridden photo, the talk show presenter gave an update on her current health, saying she feels “like s***”.

While she said husband Ozzy is “still testing positive,” she’s confident he will make a full recovery.