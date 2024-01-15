Sharon Osbourne worried music industry men would destroy her if she was quiet

Sharon Osbourne says she had to be mouthy to survive the music industry. (Getty Images)

Sharon Osbourne has admitted she invented her "big mouth" persona because she felt she would have been destroyed by the male-dominated music industry otherwise.

The music manager and X Factor star is known for her straight-talking attitude, but in an interview with Loose Women on Monday she told how she created a bolshy exterior to ensure she did not get swallowed up by men who didn't want her to succeed.

Sharon Osbourne could never be called a pushover - she has had a long career as a respected rock music manager and was known for her blunt critiques as an X Factor judge.

But Osbourne told Loose Women on Monday that she had invented a mouthier version of herself to achieve success as the manager of her rockstar husband Ozzy Osbourne and to have her company taken seriously, which managed the likes of Motörhead and The Smashing Pumpkins.

Talking about her time in the music industry, she said: "It was a great insight into human nature. You go into meetings now, women are in a position of power more than they ever have been which is fantastic.

"But I think men still think the same thing. They can't say it any more because they'll end up in trouble, but they still think the same way."

Asked about her own fearsome reputation, she revealed: "It was a thing that I had to do to protect myself, by being a big mouth, by being overly vocal to get my point across.

"I became a character that I had really developed for myself to keep myself safe. You can't go in as a little girl.

"The men in that industry - well, in any industry - they will destroy you because at that point especially, they didn't want women in power because they thought we weren't capable."

One of Osbourne's famed tactics included apparently posting poo to enemies, and as Janet Street-Porter asked whether she would still do the same today, she said: "You wouldn't post me a parcel of dog poo?"

Osbourne replied: "It was baby poo, it was Jack's poo."

Osbourne has spoken out in recent months about her extreme weight loss, linked to slimming injections.

She told MailOnline she felt she had lost too much weight, saying: "I lost 42lb — that’s 3st — but it was too much. Now, I weigh just over 7st. I need to put on 10lb, but however much I eat, I stay the same weight.

"I’ve had enough. I’ve given up on all interventions. I couldn’t have much more facial surgery — there’s not that much skin left to stretch, pull or cut. And I won’t have any more fillers or Botox.

"I don’t think I’ll ever be happy with the way I look. But I’m now satisfied. It’s taken years for me to say this but I’ve learned my lesson. This is me. It’s finally time to leave well alone."

