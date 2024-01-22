Sharon police investigating death of Ohio teenager
The Mercer County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a young Black man who was found dead in the city of Sharon early Sunday afternoon.
The Mercer County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a young Black man who was found dead in the city of Sharon early Sunday afternoon.
One of football's most controversial rules came into play at a critical juncture of Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game.
Bills fans have seen enough of Patrick Mahomes.
Here's everything you need to know for the AFC and NFC championship games next weekend.
The Bills and Chiefs provided another fantastic game Sunday.
Kelce partied with Bills fans before sporting Chiefs colors in support of his brother. None of this is particularly appetizing to Eagles fans.
Travis Kelce made the internet erupt after he scored a touchdown.
The Alabama sophomore held on to win The American Express, making him the first amateur to win a Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991.
Zach LaVine missed 17 games due to a foot injury earlier this season
A fan knocked Caitlin Clark down while storming the floor, then ran to join the celebration at midcourt after Ohio State upset No. 2 Iowa on Sunday afternoon.
Shared one of nearly 16,000 happy customers: "It smells wonderful, is gentle and leaves my skin feeling so soft and hydrated."
With 32 hours of playback time and a fast one-hour recharge, these earbuds will be your best buds.
Vay retrieves its rental cars remotely via a 'teledriver' setup; an autonomous system may come later.
With stocks at record highs, a slew of corporate earnings and a fresh reading on inflation will challenge the market rally.
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
This problem-solving gadget takes the hassle out of getting your drawers and closets organized.
When the credit was expanded in 2021, the nation's child poverty rate fell by half. When it expired, child poverty doubled.
These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.
Seven months after Amanda Nunes' retirement, the UFC has a new women's bantamweight champion.
Winner by murky decision.
NASA says it has lost contact with its Ingenuity helicopter after a flight on Thursday. Ingenuity performed its 72nd flight on January 18 and reached a height of 40 feet, but went silent on its way down. The space is working to reestablish communications.