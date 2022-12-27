Sharon police investigating after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle

Sharon police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night.

According to the Sharon Police Department, officers responded to the area of North Main Street and Bay Berry drive at 8:43 p.m.

At 8:43pm, officers responded to a pedestrian, fatally struck by a motor vehicle at North Main Street and Bayberry... Posted by Sharon, Massachusetts Police Department on Monday, December 26, 2022

Police erected barricades at opposite ends of the road. Traffic will be detoured at Cobb Corner and in the area of Canton Street and North Main Street for the next few hours while investigators work.

The incident is being investigated by the Sharon Police Department, State Police Accident Reconstruction Team, and Norfolk County’s District Attorney’s Office.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW