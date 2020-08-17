Sharon Stone reveals sister 'who already has lupus' is hospitalized with COVID-19

In a personal and political Instagram post, Sharon Stone explained her younger sister Kelly and brother-in-law Bruce are "fighting for their lives" in the hospital, suffering from COVID-19 -- and the actress is blunt when assigning blame.

"My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this," the 62-year-old captioned a trio of photos.

The "Basic Instinct" star added, "She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please."

Stone also posted a video in which she mentioned her grandmother and godmother both died of the disease and accused the governor of Montana for "lying" about the availability of testing.

Endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, Stone noted, "With women in power, we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live. We will fight for people to get tested. Because the only countries that are doing well with COVID are the ones that have women in leadership."

"Please vote," Stone said in closing.

