Sharon Stone's Brother Patrick Dies At 57, After The Death Of His Infant Son In 2021

Actor Sharon Stone said her brother Patrick Joseph Stone suffered a heart attack.

Patrick Stone, the brother of Sharon Stone, has died, the actor confirmed Monday. He was 57.

In a tearful Instagram video, the “Basic Instinct” star said her brother had died of a heart attack. He is survived by his wife, Tasha Stone, and two children. Patrick was also father to River Stone, who died in August 2021 after he was found in his crib with “total organ failure.” River would have had his first birthday a week later.

“Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief, and we appreciate all of your condolences,” Stone said, asking supporters to “continue to be kind” as she reflected on the “tremendous amount of loss” her family had navigated in recent years.

She also shared photos of her brother in a separate post.

Tasha Stone also shared a message on her Facebook page.

“My heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River around 3:30 this morning,” she wrote, according to People. “I don’t know what else to say, he was my world.”

“I knew the very first day that I saw him that I was going to marry him. I felt an immediate connection to him and for 20 years we drove each other absolutely crazy but we also loved each other so deeply. I feel lost without my best friend.”

“My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time. Please give him the biggest hug and kiss from all of us and keep him out of mischief.”

Sharon Stone, who has three children ― Roan, 22, Laird, 17, and Quinn, 16 ― announced in 2021 that her godson had died.

“River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021,” she wrote, alongside a video tribute set to the song “Tears in Heaven” by Eric Clapton.

