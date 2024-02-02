Sharon teenager arraigned on murder charge in death of his father, DA says

A teenager has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the death of his father, whose body was found in their Sharon home last year.

Lucas Larson, 17, of Sharon, was arrested Friday morning and arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on a single charge of first-degree murder in the death of his father, 62-year-old Brad Larson.

“Really the only thing that can run through my mind right now is focusing on Brad, and just the beautiful life that he had,” Julie Mudry, Brad’s sister told Boston 25 News.

She lives in South Dakota now, but is staying at her brother’s house.

“What made you want to be back here for this?” Boston 25′s Bob Ward asked.

“I just need to put my eyes on him and see how he’s doing,” Mudry said.

Superior Court Judge Debra Squires-Lee issued an order preventing our courtroom camera from recording any video of Lucas during this hearing. But as Lucas was first led into the hearing, his pants were falling down, and when he sat next to his attorney, he stared at the floor.

Coffey and Morrissey said Lucas has been hospitalized since Brad was found dead in their Deerfield Road home on November 2, 2023.

As a clinical psychologist told the court that Lucas needed further evaluation, Lucas smiled and at one point, appeared to be laughing.

As Lucas’ case file is sealed, we still don’t know the circumstances that led up to this murder.

Brad was a well-known and respected member of the Sharon community, according to Coffey. Neighbors are still struggling to understand it all.

“I really believe the relationship was very very positive. And I think if this is true, this is an indication of something that’s going on with the son,” Valerie Vigoda

For Julie Mudry, she is focused on keeping her brother’s spirit alive.

“There’s nothing in the world we can do to bring Brad back. But what we can do is live every day more like him, which was to be grateful for everything.” Mudry said.

It’s not clear how Brad was killed, but investigators said at the time of his death that he was found suffering from serious injuries.

Lucas Larson is now sent for further evaluation at the Worcester Recovery Center’s Juvenile Court Clinic.

He is due back here in court on February 22nd.

In the meantime, Lucas is held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW