Sharon woman pleads in Farrell fatal motorcycle crash

Dec. 8—FARRELL — A Sharon woman pleaded no contest to charges stemming from an November 2021 accident that caused the death of a Masury man.

Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 298 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.

Police said she caused the death of Kevin Sevacko, 40.

A sentence hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6.

If her sentences were to run consecutively, Georgalas faces more than 10 1/2 to 21 years in state prison.

Charges not prosecuted were driving under the influence of a controlled substance, homicide by vehicle while DUI, accidents involving deth or personal injury, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by veiccle, failure to stop and render aid, failure to notify police of an accident, and two traffic violations.

Farrell police responded at 2:28 p.m. Nov. 9 to Mercer and Indiana avenues for a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV, according to a criminal complaint.

Mercer County dispatchers told police that the motorcyclist, who would be identified as Sevacko, was unconscious, and the SUV driver ran away and left the vehicle behind.

According to the complaint, a witness told police she heard a loud crash and saw the SUV coasting backwards downhill on Indiana Avenue and up over a curb before coming to rest in the side yard of a residence in the 400 block of Indiana.

A man told police he gave Georgalas a ride near the accident site around the time of the crash, and the vehicle's owner identified Georgalas as the person driving the SUV.

An analysis by the state police crime lab of the vehicle's airbag showed Georgalas' DNA on it, police said.

Georgalas remains in Mercer County Jail on a cash bond of $500,000.

