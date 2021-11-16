Sharonville man sentenced to life in prison in death of 7-month-old son

Kevin Grasha, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read

A Sharonville man convicted in the death of his 7-month-old son was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

On Nov. 1, a jury in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court convicted 30-year-old Joshua Mounts of murder. The jury found him not guilty of the more serious aggravated murder charge.

In January 2018, Mounts was caring for his son, Jayce, when the boy died after suffering a skull fracture and traumatic brain injury due to blunt force trauma to his head, court documents say. Prosecutors said Mounts caused the blunt force trauma.

Jayce Fitzhugh
Mounts called 911 that day and said the boy was not breathing.

Jayce’s mother, Kayla Fitzhugh, said she was not home at the time of the incident.

Fitzhugh spoke at Tuesday's sentencing.

"I just don't understand…how could the man that I loved and trusted do this to our son," she said. "I'm mourning the loss of so many hopes, dreams and expectations."

Judge Terry Nestor gave Mounts credit for the three and a half years he spent in jail as the case against him proceeded. Mounts did not make a statement in court and intends to appeal his conviction.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sharonville man sentenced to life in prison in death of infant son

