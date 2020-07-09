Sharp Announces New Compact, Economically Priced Printers

Extended monochrome printer line designed for executive offices and small work groups, are also a great fit in the home office

MONTVALE, N.J., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) announces two new models for its monochrome printer lineup. The Sharp DX-B351PL and DX-B352P monochrome printers are energy efficient and provide a compact footprint, combined with secure network printing, making them a perfect choice for printing in executive offices, home offices and restricted areas of the workplace.

The DX series printers deliver durability and low cost of operation, giving users flexibility and reliability when using the product. Developed with business users in mind, the DX-B351PL delivers one of the lowest costs per page available today, which is great for keeping office expenses under control. These models are also ENERGY STAR® certified with low power consumption.

Both models print up to 35 pages per minute and are equipped with automatic duplexing, Standard PCL® 5e, 6, PostScript®3, and direct to PDF printing capability. Users can be confident these models will deliver value and efficiency for any variety of common office uses. The DX-B352P model offers wireless connectivity as well as triple the paper capacity with an optional paper tray.

"The new Sharp black and white printers are designed to bolster our monochrome line. End-users have long wanted the great Sharp user experience in more locations within their office, and now they can have it with these exceptionally cost-effective printers. They will allow dealers to offer a broader range of Sharp products along with the guarantee of the quality and service Sharp is known for," said Shane Coffey, Vice President, Product Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America.

Users will benefit from the DX-B351PL and DX-B352P simple installation process and easy-to-use keypad. The DX-B352P has an all-in-one toner/drum cartridge for efficient reloading of supplies. A compact design will allow these units to fit into small office spaces and is ideally designed for placement in executive offices or home offices.

The DX-B351PL and DX-B352P printers are available for immediate order. Shipments will be available at the end of July.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office systems. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.