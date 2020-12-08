Sharp Enhances Multifunction Printer Lineup with Two New High-Volume Color Models

Offer greater speed, performance and cloud integration, as well as leading-edge security and available touchless operation

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today introduced two high-speed color document systems designed for high-volume environments. The new MX-7081 and MX-8081 models offer key features needed for businesses today, including advanced cloud services, multi-layered security and available touchless operation.

These new models feature Sharp's easy-to-use touchscreen display and support MFP Voice with Amazon Alexa, which allows users to perform basic copy and scan operations through simple voice commands without having to touch the device. Both models also support touchless operation with Synappx™ Go, a mobile application from Sharp that enables users to print, copy, scan and release print jobs from their mobile device.

"We are proud to strengthen our leading MFP technology by offering the best in productivity features as well as addressing the health and safety concerns of businesses today," said Shane Coffey, Vice President, Product Management, Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America. "These new color document systems offer outstanding performance and features that highlight Sharp's continued innovation in this space."

The MX-7081 prints at speeds up to 70 pages per minute (ppm) in color and 75 ppm in black and white, while the MX-8081 prints at speeds up to 80 ppm in both color and black and white. These models also offer increased productivity with the new 300-sheet duplex single pass feeder that scans up to 240 images per minute and provides the ability to feed up to 150 business cards.

The models offer the optional MX-PE15 Fiery® Print Server, which is perfect for demanding business environments that require increased processing power, precision color control and effective job management. Additional award-winning features include leading-edge security and an Embedded Print Engine that help ensure greater PDF print performance and rendering accuracy. The new models also offer easy access to popular cloud applications, including Microsoft® OneDrive® for Business, SharePoint® Online, Box and Google Drive™, with the Sharp Cloud Connect feature. New extended-life supplies help reduce the cost per page and minimize service visits, while also improving maintenance schedules. The MX-7081 and MX-8081 replace the MX-6580N and MX-7580N in the current product lineup.

The MX-7081 and MX-8081 are available immediately through Sharp's nationwide network of dealers and Sharp Business Systems branches.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation
Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office systems. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company
Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

    Donald Trump’s attempts to challenge his election defeat have been further impeded after Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer leading the drive, was hospitalised with coronavirus. Mr Giuliani, the former New York mayor and close confidant of the US president, was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital in Washington DC on Sunday night. The 76-year-old was reportedly showing mild symptoms after his positive Covid-19 test as doctors monitored his health. Mr Trump said on Monday that Mr Giuliani did not have a temperature. “Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes,” Mr Giuliani tweeted on Sunday evening. “I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”