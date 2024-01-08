Sharp-eyed SLO officer arrests man driving car that was stolen in Colorado

A Colorado man was arrested on Thursday after a San Luis Obispo Police officer spotted him driving a car with a fake temporary license plate, San Luis Obispo Police Department said in a social media post.

Justin Lawson, 45, was at a gas station on Santa Rosa Street when an officer noticed the car he was driving didn’t have any plates.

Upon closer inspection, police said, the officer found the car had a fake temporary plate and was reported stolen out of Colorado.

The officer found Lawson was a convicted felon and had a warrant out for his arrest in Colorado, police said.

A concealed handgun with an obliterated serial number (also known as a “ghost gun”), ammunition, documents that did not belong to him, and photocopied money were also discovered in the car.

He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of receiving or purchasing a stolen vehicle, multiple firearms charges and the outstanding warrant.

Lawson remained in custody without bail as of Monday.

3/3 Lawson was arrested and remains in custody without bail for possession of the stolen car, the firearm, ammo, and the warrant. Nice work Officer Peck! pic.twitter.com/Qs0EgIp008 — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) January 8, 2024