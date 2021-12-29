Sharp rise in child COVID hospitalizations
There's an alarming spike in COVID hospitalizations among children, fueled by the Omicron variant. Nikki Battiste reports.
There's an alarming spike in COVID hospitalizations among children, fueled by the Omicron variant. Nikki Battiste reports.
Even while he was assisting the FBI, Stephen Robeson allegedly used a fake charity to defraud a Wisconsin couple out of an SUV.View Entire Post ›
On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William […]
New data suggests a massive collapse of the ice shelf in as little as five years. “We are dealing with an event that no human has ever witnessed," says one scientist. "We have no analog for this”
David Foster praised wife Katharine McPhee's post-pregnancy bikini body by posting a photo of the actress showing off her toned tummy.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyGhislaine Maxwell, the socialite accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein’s teen “massage” ring, was convicted on five of six charges related to child sex-trafficking on Wednesday.The Manhattan federal jury delivered the verdict after six days of deliberations. The decision arrived four days after Christmas, which also marks the socialite’s 60th birthday. From the 1990s and onward, Maxwell’s romance, and later her close companionsh
The little boy was practically wheezing with laughter.
Halle Berry is having the best holiday vacation, relaxing by the ocean with nothing but a comforter covering her up. It looks like the most idyllic place to wake up after the frenzy of December. The actress shared the sultry photo on her Instagram page that showed her lounging on an outdoor bed overlooking the […]
Kristian Winfield: Kyrie Irving on going unvaccinated to start the season: "I knew the consequences. I wasn't prepared for them by any stretch of the imagination." #Nets Source: Twitter @Krisplashed What's the buzz on Twitter? Brian Lewis @ ...
The man suspected in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two South Florida children tussled with deputies in a wild courtroom confrontation Wednesday.
InstagramLyndon McLeod, who police say killed five people during a deadly rampage in the Denver area, was an author dedicated to alt-right philosophies, including masculine supremacy, contrarian COVID-19 beliefs, and targeted violence against the “weak.”McLeod appears to have operated a plethora of Twitter and Instagram accounts under the alias Roman McClay, which he used for his three-book series Sanction. The book series, with its first book described in an Amazon review as “eloquent reflectio
The Blink-182 drummer has over 100 tattoos, including at least three dedicated to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star
"There is so much wrong in this caption."
via YouTubeAn Italian anti-vaxxer and COVID-denier who sparked outrage after declaring himself a “plague spreader” and boasting about how he walked around sick and maskless in a supermarket has died of COVID-19, according to local media reports.Maurizio Buratti, also known as Mauro from Mantua, died in a Verona hospital Monday, just a few weeks after being hospitalized. He was 61.Buratti’s condition took a turn for the worse, perhaps unsurprisingly, after he called in to the Zanzara radio progra
A guard shouted, "Make way!" but it was too late, and the guard collided with the child
A pre-Christmas flight got dicey when a woman now dubbed ‘Airline Karen’ got into an altercation with another passenger. The […] The post ‘Airplane Karen’ taken into custody after attack on Delta flight appeared first on TheGrio.
A PGA Tour spokesman told Golfweek the year-long program runs through December 31.
Recall alert: Check your diabetes medication
Dua Lipa takes us on an island getaway with her stylish post to Instagram.
A heavily armed California man was arrested in Iowa after he told law enforcement officers that he would "do whatever it takes" to kill government leaders on
The Holiday Bowl was expected to pay more than $3 million to its participating teams, and N.C. State faces a decision in regards to coaching bonuses.