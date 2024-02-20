Sharp, sudden gas rate hikes spark protests at Southwest Gas offices

Dozens of people decided to come out to the Southwest Gas offices to protest today, they say they cant keep getting the increases in their bills. With signs in hand they marched on Durango Drive to send a message to southwest gas and to politicians, one chanting, "we the people can make a difference." Many say they have received big increases in recent bills. "Last month was $185 then jumped up to $405...my example $66 to $198, unrealistic."

