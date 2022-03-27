Sharpened pencils used to stab customer in head at Oregon coffee shop, police say

A 51-year-old man attacked a security guard waiting to order coffee in Portland with two sharpened pencils, Oregon police said.

The green colored pencils had been shoved into a plastic bottle labeled “Pro Cure Bloody Tuna Oil” in the attack at 10:20 a.m. Saturday, March 26, police said in a news release.

A uniformed security guard told police a man walked up behind him and stabbed him in the head “without warning” as he waited to order coffee in Old Town Portland, police said.

The pencils penetrated the security guard’s bicycle helmet and his skin, police said.

The guard notified police as he followed the attacker on the street. Police arrested Samuel J. Kusaj, 51, on suspicion of assault and use of a weapon, the release said.

The guard was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

