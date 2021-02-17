Sharpsburg police training aimed at strengthening community relations

Feb. 17—A police training session this week in Sharpsburg is aimed at boosting rapport and trust with the community and increasing confidence in officers, Chief Tom Stelitano said.

Developed by IUP Police Academy, the eight-hour class is titled "Principled Criminal Justice and Police Legitimacy."

It will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the municipal building, 1611 Main St.

"Hosting a session like this shows the community that we are willing to listen and keep training to better our department relationships with the community," Stelitano said.

"I want every resident in the borough to have confidence and trust in the officer that responds to their needs, especially if they are a victim of a crime. This has been my goal since becoming the chief in 2016."

Led by instructors Marcia Cole and Eric Holmes of the IUP Criminal Justice Training Center, lessons will focus on cynicism, 21st century policing and raising awareness of the role history has played in hindering police legitimacy in some places. Students will discuss the importance of positive community/police relations in crime reduction.

The event is co-sponsored by State Representative Sara Innamorato.

Mayor Matt Rudzki said he has advocated for the purchase of new firearms, radios and body cameras to ensure officer safety and that of the community. He also has placed a heavy emphasis on training and education.

"Our society is constantly changing, and it is crucial that our officers be well-trained to address the countless situations they will encounter to produce better outcomes for all," Rudzki said.

"Legitimacy training helps us continue to improve an already excellent department, as well as the other participating agencies, by focusing on how policing can be proactive rather than reactive by strengthening partnerships with communities and residents through communication and trust building."

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@triblive.com or via Twitter .