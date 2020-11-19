SharpSpring (SHSP) Stock Has Risen 71% in Last One Year, Outperforms Market

If you are looking for the best ideas for your portfolio you may want to consider some of Greenhaven Road Capital's top stock picks. Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management firm, is bullish on SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) stock. In its Q3 2019 investor letter – you can download a copy here – the firm discussed its investment thesis on SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) stock. SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a software company.

On October 13, 2019, Greenhaven Road Capital had released its Q3 2019 investor letter. SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) was one of the Top 5 holdings of Greenhaven in Q3 2019. The stock has posted a return of 71% in the trailing one year period, outperforming the S&P 500 Index which returned 15% in the same period. This suggests that the investment firm was right in its decision.

In July, we published an article revealing Greenhaven's bullish investment thesis on SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) stock in its Q2 2020 investor letter. This suggests that the investment firm has been bullish for a long time on SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP).

Greenhaven's fund posted a return of less than 1% in the third quarter of 2019, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which returned 1.7% in the same quarter. Let’s take a look at comments made by Greenhaven Road Capital about SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) in the Q3 2019 investor letter.

"SharpSpring (SHSP) - Over the course of the quarter, I was voted onto the board for SharpSpring (SHSP) and attended my first meeting. The rationale for joining the board was discussed in our Q2 letter. As an “insider,” I will refrain from discussing the company in detail in the letters going forward. I can say that I was impressed with the breadth and depth of data that management is using in their decision making. As a member of the Board, there will be strict windows when the fund can buy and sell stock, thus there will be times where we buy or sell just to maintain our position size/portfolio weighting. It may be as simple as money came into or left the fund and I am adjusting accordingly. I do not intend to discuss these purchases or sales, but would encourage observers to not read too much into them positively or negatively."

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.