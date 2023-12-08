Sharpsville man gets prison time for raping 12-year-old

Dec. 7—MERCER — The mother of a pre-teen rape victim told a judge Thursday that the child was unable to attend school after the attack.

The child had to attend classes online, the mother told Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge D. Neil McEwen just before he sentenced Lucas William Robert Keck, 23, of 20 N. Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, to 4 to 8 years in prison followed by 12 years probation and a lifetime on the sex-offender registry.

Charges of rape of a child, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, strangulation and corruption of minors charges were not prosecuted.

The girl's mother testified at the sentence hearing.

"I don't understand how someone who had that much going for him could risk everything," the mother said.

The mother explained how hard the assault has been on her relationship with her child and her family.

"She was labeled," the mother said. "We had to put her in online school. She has no social network."

The victim wrote a letter to the court, which Assistant District Attorney Stephen Fabian read.

"It was so hard for me to speak up because of the fear I felt," Fabian read. "But I'm so proud of myself because now you will sit in jail."

McEwen had words of warning for Keck.

"You're going to spend quite a bit of time in the state penitentiary," McEwen said. "You will come our a totally different person and whether or not you come out a better person is up to you."

McEwen also expressed how hard it has been on the victim and the victim's family.

"The scars you created will never heal," McEwen said. "You have forever changed the life of the victim, the victim's family and yourself."

According to a police criminal complaint, the case started as a Childline referral to state police from Children and Youth Services.

The girl, who was 12 at the time, told police that she was at her friend's house July 31, 2021, and they decided to go to Keck's house.

Once at the residence, the girl went upstairs with Keck to hang out in his bedroom while the friend and her boyfriend stayed downstairs.

Police said the victim reported that Keck asked her to "do stuff" and she said "no," but Keck tried to kiss her and take off her shorts. The girl said she told him to stop but he took advantage of her anyway.

During the sexual act, the girl told police that Keck grabbed her by the neck, making it hard for her to breathe.

"You're still going to be a young man when you come out," McEwen told Keck. "If you don't appreciate now how weak you were with what you did, you better figure it out. If you don't get a handle on it, you'll go right back."

