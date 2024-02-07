Sharpsville man sentenced to prison term for rape

Feb. 7—MERCER — A Common Pleas judge sentenced a Sharpsville man to a prison sentence on charges of unlawful contact with a minor and rape.

Jacob Allen Peretic, 27, of 1533 Penn Ave., pleaded no contest June 12 to charges of unlawful contact with a minor and rape.

Judge D. Neil McEwen sentenced Peretic to 4 to 8 years in a state penitentiary followed by 12 years probation. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or family and register as a sex offender for 25 years.

The victim and family were not in court but the victim spoke with the district attorney's office about the case, and Assistant District Attorney Stephen Fabian shared the sentiments with the court.

"He doesn't want any other child to go through what he went through," Fabian said. "It can't be a long enough sentence."

The only statement the defense made came from defense Attorney Ryan Mergl, who requested that Peretic be allowed to receive treatment in prison.

The charges stem from an accusation that Peretic picked up a 12-year-old boy in September 2022 from the boy's residence and drove him to several locations within the Shenango Valley, according to a police report.

Police said Peretic gave the boy prescription muscle-relaxing drugs and took the boy to his residence, where he was accused of forcing the boy to perform sex acts, even though the boy repeatedly asked Peretic to stop.

The incident was reported to police and the boy provided information during a forensic interview Oct. 27, 2022, at the Mercer County Behavioral Health office in Mercer.

Police then spoke with an ex-girlfriend of Peretic on Nov. 7, 2022, and she told police that Peretic admitted to her that he had assaulted a child, the police report states.

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com