Sharpton calls for release of police video at Andrew Brown Jr. funeral

At the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by police in North Carolina last month, the Rev. Al Sharpton called for authorities to release the video that shows what led to his death.

Recommended Stories

  • At North Carolina funeral of Black man shot dead by police, mourners call for reform

    Family, friends and civil rights leaders gathered on Monday at a North Carolina church to mourn Andrew Brown, a Black man shot to death last month by sheriff's deputies - the latest in a national spate of killings to trigger demands for racial justice. Speaking over Brown's casket, Rev. Al Sharpton told the congregation that the drive to reform policing in the United States was a chapter in a decades-long struggle by Black Americans. "We must deal with the inequality in the criminal justice system today," said Sharpton, his voice booming at the Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City.

  • Family of Andrew Brown Jr. honors him at funeral

    The funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina, brought calls for justice from the Rev. Al Sharpton and others. Jha'rod Ferebee, Brown's son, also spoke Monday. He said his dad was his best friend. (May 3)

  • Pounds of cocaine found stuffed within shoes inside Georgia airport luggage, feds say

    Three pounds of cocaine were found in the shoes, according to officials.

  • At Andrew Brown Jr. funeral, Al Sharpton accuses officials of 'con game' in delaying video release

    The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a fiery eulogy at the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, calling on police to release the body camera footage of his death.

  • ‘We’ve been in a mental health crisis even before COVID-19’: Little Otter Founder

    Little Otter Founders Dr. Helen Egger and Rebecca Egger, join Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous&nbsp;and Kristin Myers to discuss mental health care for children and families.

  • The Fed ‘boxed themselves into a corner’: Prosper Trading Academy CEO

    Scott Bauer, Prosper Trading Academy CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous&nbsp;and Kristin Myers to discuss market outlook amid a potential rise in interest rates.

  • Yellen: It may be that rates will have to rise somewhat

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen comments on risks of economic overheating. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung shares the details.

  • Keeping up with the market: Morning Brief

    Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tuesday’s market action and a theme that’s emerged over the past couple of months: Wall Street trying to keep up with the market.

  • SMRT train captain seen in 'sleeping' video while driving 'no longer working'

    An SMRT train captain who videoed himself sleeping inside what appears to be a moving MRT cockpit has been disciplined and is no longer working at the company, said the head of the train operator on Tuesday (4 May).

  • Andrew Brown Jr.'s funeral held as calls grow for bodycam video

    Community members continue to demand the release of bodycam footage showing the fatal police shooting of the 42-year-old Black man.

  • Myanmar's military disappearing young men to crush uprising

    Myanmar’s security forces moved in and the street lamps went black. Huddled inside her home in Yangon, 19-year-old Shwe dared to peek out her window. Then a man’s scream: “HELP!” When the military’s trucks finally rolled away, Shwe and her family emerged to look for her 15-year-old brother.

  • Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

    The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.

  • Facebook board's Trump decision could have wider impacts

    Since the day after the deadly Jan. 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump's social media accounts have been silent — muzzled for inciting violence using the platforms as online megaphones. On Wednesday, his fate on Facebook, the biggest social platform around, will be decided. The company's quasi-independent Oversight Board will announce its ruling around 9 a.m. ET.

  • House GOP leader renews criticism over All-Star Game shift

    The top-ranking House Republican on Tuesday renewed his party's attack on Major League Baseball for pulling the All-Star Game out of the Atlanta Braves stadium after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law, saying the sport's leaders were misled by criticism from Democratic President Joe Biden. “These are real-life effects of people making poor decisions that has hurt this community as a whole,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking at a suburban Atlanta restaurant where people were lined up to dine. Democrats, though, say Republicans have only themselves to blame for any fallout from Georgia's voting law, since Republican votes pushed it through the Georgia General Assembly and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law.

  • Dax Shepard started keeping drug tests at home after his recent relapse so Kristen Bell can test him whenever she feels 'nervous'

    The "Good Place" actress said that Shepard told her, "If you ever feel nervous, I want you to have access to this and I'll do it, no questions asked."

  • National bail fund to expand in the Deep South

    A national effort helping to bail poor and low-income people out of jail formally announced on Tuesday its expansion into the Deep South. “ Bail Out the South ” is the next phase of The Bail Project’s plans to secure freedom for thousands of people over the next few years, organizers told The Associated Press. Although larger criminal legal systems throughout the country have begun doing away with cash bail for certain low-level, nonviolent offenses, the South continues to have the highest jail incarceration rates and the starkest racial disparities among those imprisoned pretrial.

  • Meghan Markle writes children's book inspired by Harry and Archie

    She says she hopes her story about the special father-son bond will resonate with others.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates agreed 'separation contract' before announcing divorce

    The billionaire couple reportedly agreed how to divide their assets before announcing their divorce.

  • Eritrea’s president visits Sudan amid tensions over Ethiopia

    President Isaias Afwerki landed at Khartoum’s international airport and was received by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan's ruling sovereign council. The two leaders then began closed-door talks on cooperation and ways to develop ties between the two countries, according to a statement from the Sudanese sovereign council. It said the two also discussed regional issues in apparent reference to the border tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan and a decade-long dispute over a massive dam Ethiopia is building over the Blue Nile.

  • ‘I thought it was over:’ Pink says her COVID case was so severe she rewrote her will

    “It was really, really scary and really bad,” Pink said.