Sharpton invokes Donald Trump’s call for death penalty in the Central Park Five wrongful conviction

The Rev. Al Sharpton, in a fiery Saturday address, invoked ex-President Trump’s call for the death penalty in the Central Park Five case — noting the Manhattan mogul will appear in the same courthouse where the exonerated defendants were found guilty.

Sharpton connected the dots between Trump, the 1989 arrests and the wrongful convictions of the Black youths with the one-time New Yorker’s pending Tuesday afternoon court date to face charges believed to be linked to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“I know that Donald Trump, who said Barack Obama wasn’t born here, I know that Donald Trump, that took out ads calling for the death penalty of five black and brown boys from this community, I know on Tuesday morning he’s got to walk into that same building those five boys did,” said Sharpton at his weekly Harlem event.

The defendants’ convictions were eventually vacated after all did time in prison, and they received a $41 million settlement from the city in 2014. A sixth man was later cleared in the case.

Trump became the first ex-American president to face criminal charges with the indictment, even as he’s launched a presidential campaign for the 2024 election. And a new Yahoo New/YouGov poll indicated the indictment led to a Trump surge in support among Republican voters.

The ex-commander in chief now leads Ron DeSantis by a wide margin, with 57% of those polled opting for Trump compared to 31% for the Florida governor. The poll, conducted after the indictment, showed Trump garnering 52% of those surveyed against a wider pool of 10 potential GOP candidates.

Trump was indicted this past Thursday and was set for his first Criminal Court appearance at 2:15 p.m. this Tuesday in an unhappy homecoming. Attorneys for the one-time New Yorker, though unsure about the exact charges, said Trump will enter a plea of not guilty at the highly-anticipated appearance.

The indictment has yet to be unsealed. But the 76-year-old Trump faces a reported 30 counts handed down by a Manhattan grand jury, with some indications there was at least one felony count.

Trump, who still maintains a residence inside Trump Tower on Fifth Ave., was set to arrive in Manhattan on Monday, police sources said. The former commander-in-chief, as usual, will return to his hometown under protection of Secret Service agents.

Backers of the president were expected to turn out in Lower Manhattan as he surrenders to authorities. And his supporters responded to the charges by opening their checkbooks, with the Trump campaign reported more than $4 million in donations within 24 hours of his indictment.

Sharpton, to the delight of the audience, invoked lyrics from an old blues standard when addressing the upcoming court date.

“They call it Stormy Monday, but Tuesday just the same,” said Sharpton. “He’s got to go to court to answer questions about Stormy.”

Sharpton recalled how Bragg was lambasted when it appeared the investigation of Trump had ended, with two of his prosecutors quitting in protest.

“He would not be prosecuting this case, in my opinion, if he had not have more than he did a year ago,” said Sharpton. “Thirty counts, they’re saying ... You will be held accountable.”