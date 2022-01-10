Shasta coroner IDs victims of suspected double homicide discovered on New Year's Eve

Colton Wayne Rhone, 28, of Redding was arraigned in Shasta County Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2021, on two counts of murder.

The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of a suspected double homicide as Karen Kay Uranga, 73, and Julian Uranga, 76, both of Redding.

Two relatives who live on the property on Old Oasis Road in north Redding discovered the bodies before 5 a.m. on Dec. 31 after they returned from an out-of-state trip, Shasta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Edwards has said.

Colton Wayne Rhone, 28, of Redding, is accused of killing the Urangas.

Rhone pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last Tuesday. Shasta County Superior Court Judge Cara Beatty ordered Rhone to remain in jail without bail.

Rhone is charged with two counts of murder plus two enhancements; one for multiple murder counts for each death and the other for use of a knife in the crime, Senior Deputy District Attorney Sarah Murphy said after the court proceedings.

Deputies said they found Rhone in a travel trailer on the property where he lived. Rhone initially was "noncompliant" with deputies but eventually was taken into custody.

Reporter Michele Chandler contributed to this story.

