Shasta County agrees to review releasing to R-S documents about sheriff's office management

Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini speaks to the Board of Supervisors on Thursday, May 20, 2021, during a meeting about hemp cultivation.

In response to a lawsuit filed by the Record Searchlight, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday asked its county counsel to review what documents it can release to the paper in regards to the management of the sheriff's office under former Sheriff Eric Magrini.

The newspaper has made several requests for documents relating to events and investigations that preceded Magrini's resignation in June 2021, when he left behind a department in turmoil.

Before Magrini resigned, the county hired him as assistant county executive officer and gave him a 31% pay increase, despite employees in his office issuing a vote of no cofidence in him.

So far, the county has resisted releasing nearly all records requested under the California Public Records Act.

But on Tuesday, the board met in closed session to discuss a lawsuit the paper filed July 19 in Shasta County Superior Court against the county, seeking release of records related to the department's management under Magrini.

Following the closed-door session of the board Tuesday, County Counsel Rubin Cruse announced that the supervisors voted 5-0 to have officials go through the records the paper requested and determine what could be released.

"The board has requested counsel to review the materials at issue and determine to the greatest extent legally possible, and consistent with county interests, what materials may be publicly disclosed,” Cruse said, announcing the board's closed session action.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office is located at 300 Park Marina Circle in Redding.

Assistant County Counsel Jim Ross said Tuesday afternoon the county could not comment further on the issue.

Walt McNeill, who was hired by the RS to represent the paper in court, said he thought the board's action was a positive development.

"It means they've taken a hard look at the lawsuit that we filed and the (legal) authorities that we cited. And I think if they have given it careful consideration, they would come to the same conclusion I did in filing the lawsuit, which is that the records we are seeking belong in the public domain. And they would be better served by simply releasing them than making a prolonged fight to keep them secret."

Story continues

More: Lawsuit to obtain records about investigation into former Sheriff Magrini moves forward

Months before Magrini resigned, the Deputy Sheriff's Association issued a vote of no confidence in the sheriff in January 2021.

The Sheriff's Administrative Association, made up of captains and lieutenants in the department, sent a letter on Feb. 17, 2021, to the Board of Supervisors outlining "concerns with leadership, morale and potential illegal and unethical behaviors" by Magrini and then-Undersheriff Jason Barnhart.

Shasta County Sheriff-Coroner Eric Magrini receives his oath office from Supervisor Leonard Moty in the Board of Supervisors chambers on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

In response, the board hired a legal firm to investigate complaints against the sheriff. The paper has asked for copies of the investigation and communications between the associations and county officials.

The paper has also asked for documents related to Magrini's hiring as assistant CEO.

In response to four separate records requests from the Record Searchlight, Cruse argued the materials are of a private nature and are protected under California law that maintains confidentiality of peace officer personnel records.

He also said that because some of the documents are matters of "attorney-client" privilege, they are exempt from disclosure.

McNeill said that as sheriff, Magrini did not work for the Board of Supervisors, so claims of personnel confidentiality do not apply.

More: Record Searchlight sues Shasta County over records related to Eric Magrini stepping down as sheriff

During an appearance before Superior Court Judge Stephen Baker, Ross said the county intended to hire a law firm to represent the county specifically to defend it in this case.

But hiring a law firm was not mentioned in Cruse's announcement Tuesday.

McNeill said that if the county intended to go forward with hiring a law firm, it is likely nothing would have been announced following the closed session.

Baker has ordered attorneys in the case to return to court Aug. 8 to discuss the case.

More: 'Serious misconduct': Whistleblower complaint blasting former sheriff, county officials, leaked online

Damon Arthur is the Record Searchlight’s resources and environment reporter. He is part of a team of journalists who investigate wrongdoing and find the unheard voices to tell the stories of the North State. He welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834 by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on Twitter at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta County to review for release investigation into sheriff's office