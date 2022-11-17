Shasta County DA: 2021 fatal Redding police shooting on Cypress Bridge justified

Law enforcement officers investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting on the Cypress Avenue Bridge on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

Redding police officers did not break any laws when they shot and killed a woman during a confrontation on the Cypress Avenue Bridge in February of 2021, Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said.

Bridgett released her findings on Wednesday.

Brooke Blair, 27, was killed on Feb. 7, 2021, after a motorist called 911 to report that two people, a woman and a man, were on the south side of the bridge and a man was waving a gun, police said.

Officers went to the bridge and found three people, two men and a woman.

When police arrived, the two men put their hands up when they were ordered to do so, police said.

But Blair started arguing with police and refused to follow orders, police said.

Blair then pulled what looked like a real gun from her jacket pocket and raised it, police said.

Three officers opened fire on Blair, and after the shooting officers discovered the weapon was actually a replica of a handgun. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Redding, where she died, police said.

In her report, Bridgett stated that the incident happened in a matter of seconds and the three officers did not have enough time “to use less lethal options nor try to de-escalate the situation by other means.”

She said officers repeatedly told Blair to put her hands up, but she refused.

“Blair left the officers with no alternative but to shoot her to stop that threat and ensure the safety of the people at the scene,” Bridgett wrote. “There is no doubt that a reasonable officer under these circumstances would believe that Blair presented an imminent threat to their safety and the safety of the public. She was armed with an item that convincingly mimicked a real firearm and used that item in an offensive manner.”

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: DA: Fatal Redding police shooting on Cypress Bridge justified