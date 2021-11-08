Shasta County DA: Man convicted of attempted murder for 2019 Redding Library shooting

Nearly five months after a jury was unable to come to a verdict in his first trial, David Anthony Escudero was found guilty of attempted murder for a 2019 shooting outside the Redding Library.

The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said Escudero was convicted last Thursday of willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder and other charges.

The court also found that Escudero had a prior strike conviction for voluntary manslaughter from 1991, the DA’s office said.

Redding police cars are parked near Redding Library, where a man was shot on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Redding police said Escudero confronted Alex Santivanezcortez outside the library, kicked him, left and then came back to shoot him in the neck on June 3, 2019.

Last June, jurors questioned the amount of proof in the case before a mistrial was declared, Escudero’s attorney, Shon Northam, told the Record Searchlight at the time. Nine of 12 voted for guilt on the more serious charges of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, he said.

The case was investigated by Redding police Sgt. Jon Sheldon. Deputy District Attorney Anthony Miller prosecuted the case. He also was the lead prosecutor in the first trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 8:30 am in Shasta County Superior Court.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Man convicted of attempted murder for 2019 Redding Library shooting, DA says