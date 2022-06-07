Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett faces Erik Jensen in primary election

In her last election, in 2018, Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett ran unopposed.

In Tuesday's election, voters will decide whether to return Bridgett to office for a second term or vote in Erik Jensen, a workers compensation insurance fraud attorney and self-described member of the "non establishment" who is challenging Bridgett.

Both DA candidates are 46 years old but have immersed themselves in vastly different legal careers.

The powerful DA's office determines whether criminal charges are brought against offenders and argues those cases in court, among other responsibilities.

Incumbent DA Bridgett has 20 years' experience as a Shasta County prosecutor and has handled misdemeanors, white-collar offenses, child sexual assaults, car thefts, burglaries, stalking, domestic violence and homicides.

Her opportunity to advance came when former District Attorney Stephen Carlton was nearing retirement and selected Bridgett as his chief deputy a few years before he stepped down. Of the seven candidates who competed to finish out Carlton's term, the Board of Supervisors unanimously selected Bridgett in 2017.

After finishing his term, she ran unopposed for her first four-year term in 2018.

Bridgett said her time coming "through the trenches" with her staff over the years means "I know what it is to do the job that they do. I have 100% support of the prosecutors in my office because they know I'll do what I say I'm going to do."

For the future, Bridgett said she wants her office to partner with law enforcement to resolve unsolved homicides, some that go back decades, and "bring justice for people who have been waiting for a very long time."

She is also behind the drive to create an expanded jail, which she identifies as a priority if chosen for a second term. She said she is on the operations committee that is "working collaboratively together to make a bigger jail a reality."

Jensen has worked as a workers compensation insurance specialist for three private law firms in Redding since moving to the North State in 2016.

He said he should he be elected, his goals include parsing data about the DA's conviction rate in court and posting it on a website for public view.

Jensen has criticized the current DA office's felony trial conviction rate, saying it's lower than the state average, according to calculations that attorneys affiliated with Jensen produced based on numbers from Shasta County Superior Court.

Bridgett disputed the group's numbers, saying "people can make statistics say anything they want to say" and that a conviction rate "is not our benchmark of success."

Her office recently released a statement saying the department's conviction rate last year was 92.46%.

Jensen says another of his priorities would be to create a "public integrity" division dedicated to investigating and prosecuting crimes committed by government officials.

He also backs enacting "regular sweeps of the homeless, not only for the safety of the public but for the safety of the people that are living in those encampments." Those actions would make it "uncomfortable for criminals and provide services for those who are not there by choice," he said, with "multi-department task forces" conducting the sweeps.

While declining to identify who asked him to run for the DA's seat, Jensen has received support from the Liberty Committee, an organization that is backing several members of the hard-right challenger slate that's running for various offices in Shasta County.

The same group that backed the recent recall of Shasta County Supervisor Leonard Moty is also behind the Liberty Committee, which was established last December.

Jensen said some of his supporters have overlapping affiliations with those who sponsored the supervisor's recall, including the Red, White and Blueprint group.

Jensen said "several local attorneys who had expressed concern about the District Attorney's Office and how the current district attorney was executing her job" recruited him to run for the DA's seat.

DA candidates have been unchallenged in all but two Shasta County elections in nearly three decades, when races were contested in 1994 and 2010, according to Record Searchlight archives.

The DA's office includes 84 full-time workers, 27 of them attorneys including Bridgett, who still handles high-profile murder and other cases. Right now, she's part of the team prosecuting Pacific Gas and Electric Co. for igniting the Zogg Fire in 2020.

Last year, Bridgett said the DA’s office resolved more than 6,600 cases and completed 52 jury trials.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta DA primary election results: Bridgett, Jensen faceoff