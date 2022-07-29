Shasta County Jail closes a floor, 120 beds, amid corrections worker shortage

Critically short staffing levels have led officials to shutter one floor that houses inmates at the Shasta County Jail.

The closure of the first of 120 inmate beds at the Redding jail began Thursday, Sheriff Michael Johnson said. There will be 80 fewer inmates, officials said.

In response, county officials will be looking to transfer some inmates to facilities in other counties or even in other states, Johnson said.

"It's not great news, that's for sure," said Johnson.

The closure at the Redding jail would be the first since 2009.

Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson describes his proposal for a multifaceted new jail before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening, March 29, 2022.

Earlier this week, Johnson told the county's Board of Supervisors that jail space was going to get tighter because Lassen County had canceled its contract with Shasta County to house incarcerated people from Shasta County.

He said Lassen County terminated the contract because it doesn't have enough staff to handle the extra inmates from Redding.

“We outsource 20 to 22 beds to the Lassen County jail. … So we will get those 22 prisoners back in mid-August,” Johnson told the board.

Finding alternative placements for its inmates will also cost the county more than it's now paying annually to other facilities to house its inmates, Johnson said.

Exactly how much more isn't known. The cost will depend on where they're sent and the contracts reached to pay for their care.

Inmates might need to be sent to counties in the Bay Area or Southern California where inmate housing costs are higher, Johnson said. He is even considering sending them to other states.

Shasta County has targeted finding alternative placements, in other counties, states or programs, over the next few weeks. Until the sheriff finds space, some inmates' stays could be temporarily extended at the Redding facility. "We're not going to go on forever," he said, adding, "I just don't want to open the doors and kick all those people out onto the street."

He's enlisted sheriff's deputies and command staff to help out at the jail, he said, "but we just can't keep up anymore because my patrol is short as well."

Staff recruitment isn't as big a problem as retention, with the amount of overtime fueling the exodus.

There are a total of 75 positions in the jail, including 55 correctional deputies. There are about 25 openings on the jail's correctional staff, including both unfilled positions and people out on leave, he said.

At their Tuesday meeting, the Board of Supervisors will discuss a renewal agreement with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for the agency to provide jail services for housing eligible Shasta County inmates in state run fire camps from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025.

The amount for those services is not to exceed $100,970, according to the staff report.

Directing inmates to fire camps would open up space in the jail and save the county money compared to the cost of transferring inmates to other counties with more jail space.

In addition to Lassen County, in the past the Shasta County Jail has held contracts to pay Mendocino, Del Norte and El Dorado counties to house the jail's inmates after they are convicted and sentenced.

After closing half of a jail floor in 2009 when finances got tight, then-Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko reopened 64 of the 128 closed beds in 2012.

Bosenko said at the time that a lack of qualified candidates for correction officers prevented the county from making the floor available in 2011, the year that state "realignment" funding to reopen the jail arrived.

Under realignment, some offenders considered to be low risk were sent to county jails for supervision instead of going to state prison.

Reaching 90% capacity triggers early releases from the Shasta County Jail under realignment rules. Johnson said that with the floor closure going into effect, that provision would kick in once 325 of the 374 beds are filled.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta County Jail closes 1 floor amid worker shortage