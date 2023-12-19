Shasta County Office of Education sees big changes on the horizon. Here's why.

The Shasta County Board of Education is expected to consider appointing a new county schools superintendent in February to replace Judy Flores, who is retiring at the end of June.

Flores, who has been superintendent for the past seven years, announced her retirement to the board last week.

“Judy’s impact on education in Shasta County, the region, and the state has been unparalleled,” county school board President Kathy Barry said in a statement. “In her 17 years at SCOE (Shasta County Office of Education) and seven years as superintendent, she has worked tirelessly to improve outcomes for all students.

The board appointed Flores to the superintendent's post in 2017, taking over for the previous top administrator, Tom Armelino. She ran unopposed for the elected position in 2018 and then was reelected in June 2022, receiving 57% of the vote in the primary election.

Applications for appointment to the superintendent's position were posted last week. The board is expected to interview candidates and appoint a new superintendent in early February. The appointee will serve until the next gubernatorial election, which is Nov. 3, 2026, county officials said, citing rules under the state Education Code.

Flores began teaching in Hayward in 1985 and moved to Redding in 1990, to teach at Shasta Meadows School in Redding.

Over the years she has worked in a wide variety of educational jobs, including curriculum developer, instructor at Simpson University, math consultant, math resource teacher, assessment coordinator, curriculum and staff development coordinator and as a director of instruction before joining the county office of education as assistant superintendent of instructional services in 2007, according to the county office of education.

The superintendent oversees the county office of education, which provides training and other assistance to school districts in the county.

In a statement, Flores said the number of programs offered to students and school through the county office has grown over the years.

"It has definitely been the highlight of my career to see programs and services be developed and Shasta County put on the map for the excellent work our team is doing to meet the needs of our community," she said.

