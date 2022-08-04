Shasta County Public Health warns residents about scam phone calls: news roundup

Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

Shasta County is warning residents to be aware of recent scams and fraudulent activities by individuals posing as public health officials.

The Health and Human Services Agency has received tips from the public of scam phone calls and Facebook posts.

"The phone scammers say they are calling from Shasta County Public Health and request information on vaccination status. The Facebook scammer claimed to be an agent of Shasta County Public Health and requested money so that it can receive a large grant," a county news release said.

Public Health officials will contact people who have been exposed to certain infectious diseases and may request health information related to them, but they will never solicit money from the public or ask for personal information, such as social security number or bank account information, the news release said.

For more information on how to avoid scams, go to the Federal Trade Commission Consumer Advice web site at www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-avoid-scam.

Visit Report Fraud site at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov to report a scam.

