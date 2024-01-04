Shasta County school district facing insolvency given rarely used designation

Faced with a looming financial crisis, the Oak Run Elementary School District has been given a negative rating not seen in Shasta County in decades.

The tiny school district in the mountains east of Redding was informed by letter last month by the Shasta County Office of Education that it is no longer a “going concern” because it may not be able to meet its financial obligations.

The “going concern” label is also a term rarely used among school districts in the county, according to Jessica Bigby, the office of education’s senior executive director of business services.

“A lack of going concern letter is very uncommon. There have been no other such letters issued in the past 20 years. Oak Run is the only district in Shasta County that is in this situation,” Bigby said in an email.

Much of the district’s financial difficulties stem from its lack of documentation for student immunizations, Bigby said. Districts cannot receive average daily attendance funding if students don’t have records showing they have had all their necessary immunizations or medical exemptions before attending school, she said. Average daily attendance funding from the state makes up “the bulk” of the school’s funding, she said.

The Dec. 13 letter sent to the district said only 13 of the school’s 30 students in the district's single school had the proper immunization records on file. Schools receive money from the state for each student enrolled, but the funds are withheld when a child does not have immunization documentation, Bigby said.

That means the district may not receive funding for most of the students enrolled, Bigby said.

“At this point, we are uncertain the financial impact the lack of records could have on the district, which is why this requires substantive and immediate attention. Our superintendent and business administration has met with the Oak Run school board president to review everything that was outlined in the letter, and some progress has been made,” Bigby said.

“The (school) budget cannot be certified at this time pending the results of the attendance. This is what has created the financial shortfall as the amount of state funding and any potential penalty cannot be quantified,” she said.

Misti Livingston, the superintendent principal of Oak Run Elementary School, could lose her teaching or administrative credential for either knowing the students lacked immunization records or for failing to verify their records, the letter from the county office said.

Misti Livingston is the superintendent at the Oak Run Elementary School District, which was told by the Shasta County Office of Education that the district could face financial insolvency.

When asked last month about the issues brought up in the letter, Livingston said they were baseless.

“But I will tell you that nothing in that letter is factual, and it was written based on the lies of two disgruntled former employees and one family, whose wishes are to get this principal out of the way (like they’ve done to sooo many in the last 10 years) and shut this much needed school down to turn it into a community center, and without checking the facts with Oak Run School,” Livingston wrote in a Facebook message.

Bigby’s letter noted other alleged violations in the district. It also said California Highway Patrol inspections showed there was unsatisfactory documentation of drug and alcohol testing. The letter was not clear on whether that involved bus drivers or some other transportation issue.

The letter noted the county office received reports of a hostile work environment at the school and alleged violations of the state’s open meeting law.

When told of Livingston’s claim that the letter to the district was based on “lies,” Bigby said the county office stood behind “the facts as stated in the letter to the district and remains committed to helping the district resolve these problems.”

Bigby's letter says the district may appeal SCOE's determinations to the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, who is required to make a determination within 10 days to sustain or deny an appeal.

Livingston said the district will send its own “correct documentation” to the California Department of Education “to right SCOE’s wrong.”

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta County school district facing insolvency given rarely used label