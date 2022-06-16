Shasta County sheriff: Man kills himself after breaking into home north of Redding

A Shasta County sheriff's vehicle

A man killed himself after breaking into a house and being confronted by the homeowner on Old Oregon Trail north of Redding, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators in a news release said the burglar, who has not been identified, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound from a gun that he had earlier taken from the homeowner inside the house.

According to investigators, the homeowner, an 80-year-old man, was in his living room when he heard glass breaking from the back of the home. He started walking to the rear of the house when he was confronted by the man, who investigators said started assaulting the homeowner.

Investigators said the homeowner went to a bedroom and got a gun.

"The homeowner and intruder got into a second physical altercation where the intruder disarmed the homeowner by taking the firearm," a sheriff's office news release said.

The homeowner again went into a bedroom before he heard a single gunshot, investigators said in the statement.

The news release said the homeowner found the man dead before calling 911 around midnight. The homeowner, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said they discovered that the same man found dead in the house had earlier broken into a neighboring house, but the homeowners there were not home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or email mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.

