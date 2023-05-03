Shasta County Sheriff: Man kills wife with his truck in Big Bend

A Shasta County man is in custody after he hit his wife with his truck as he was fighting with another family member who was riding in the vehicle he was driving, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an 8:59 a.m. call on May 2 about a woman who was “struck by a vehicle" during a domestic fight, according to the sheriff’s report. The incident happened in the 30000 block of Reedy Camp Road in Big Bend, 15 miles north of Montgomery Creek in northeastern Shasta County, the report said.

Emergency responders and deputies gave emergency medical care to May Ellyn Bass, 47, but she died in an ambulance on the way to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies detained her husband, Damian Salathiel Roberts, 43, until detectives with the Major Crimes Unit arrived and took over the investigation, according to Lt. Chris Edwards.

Roberts and Bass had a verbal argument earlier that morning at their home, Edwards reported.

Later, while Roberts was driving his pickup, he got into a physical fight inside the truck with another family member. During the fight, he hit Bass with the truck, according to Edwards.

Roberts was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and was booked into the Shasta County Jail, Edwards reported.

Robert’s bail is set at $50,000, and his arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Shasta County Superior Court, according to the report.

Edwards asked that anyone with information about this incident call the Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or email MCU@co.shasta.ca.us.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Man arrested after hitting his wife with a truck: Shasta Co. Sheriff