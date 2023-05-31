Shasta DA settles with PG&E for $50 million on Zogg Fire

Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced a $50 million civil settlement over the 2020 Zogg Fire with PG&E on Wednesday.

The Shasta County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday announced a $50 million civil settlement with Pacific Gas and Electric Company, seeking compensation for damages from the 2020 Zogg Fire that killed four people and burned 56,000 acres in western Shasta County.

District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said the deal with PG&E was made after a Shasta County judge recently nullified an earlier judge's ruling that allowed her office to go forward with criminal charges against the utility on four counts of involuntary manslaughter and other crimes for allegedly sparking the blaze on Sept. 27, 2020, in southeast Shasta County.

A California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection investigation determined the wind-driven fire, which also burned 204 buildings, was started by a pine tree that fell on PG&E's electrical lines north of Igo.

Bridgett said she disagreed with the judge's ruling and felt her office would have won the case in a criminal jury trial. But after Superior Court Judge Daniel Flynn's ruling the case could not continue criminally, her office obtained a settlement with PG&E in civil court.

