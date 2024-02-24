Shasta Dam water releases into the Sacramento River flooded trails, closed roads

The Sacramento River ran deeper, wider and faster this week after officials who operate Shasta Dam kicked water releases into the river up to 35,000 cubic feet per second.

As a result, shorelines disappeared, roads were closed and riverside trails were flooded as the amount of water flowing down the river through Redding and beyond more than doubled from last week.

Officials from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates Shasta Dam, said they had to release more water from Lake Shasta to make room for more water flowing into the reservoir.

On Monday, the California Department of Water Resources recorded about 52,000 cubic feet per second of water flowing into the lake.

As of Thursday, Lake Shasta was 124% of historical average for this time of year and 87% full. Trinity Lake was 106% of average and 71% full.

