Shasta DA's report details alleged embezzlement from Kool April Nites

A Redding man accused of embezzling from the Kool April Nites organization allegedly wrote checks from the organization to himself that were worth more than $100,000.

Jeff John Allen, 45, who was vice president and treasurer of the Kool April Nites nonprofit, was charged on Sept. 13 in Shasta County Superior Court with embezzlement and grand theft, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

The theft of funds allegedly occurred from 2017 to 2022, according to the DA's office. Allen was removed from the board in September 2022, according to what a DA's office investigative report called a "statement of probable cause."

While "multiple checks written by Allen, signed by Allen and made payable to Allen" totaled more than $100,000, according to a DA's investigator, he was charged with embezzling $46,852.

During the time he was an officer with the Kool April Nites (KAN) board of directors, he allegedly refused to let others have access to the nonprofit agency's finances. He also would not share invoices, bank statements and other financial information, according to the investigative report.

In addition to the DA's office, an attorney hired by KAN and the group's bank both investigated the finances during the time Allen was on the nonprofit's board.

Allen was not immediately available to comment.

"After reading the letter from KAN's attorney and the supporting documentation, I found the allegations made about Allen to be highly suspicious and probable that Allen had cashed checks from the KAN bank account for his own personal gain," the DA's report says.

After new members were elected to the KAN board in December 2021 they looked into the organization's finances and questioned why Allen had sole access to the group's bank account, the report says. They also questioned why he was the sole signer of checks written from KAN's bank account.

A board member eventually obtained the organization's bank statements and discovered Allen had written checks to himself worth some $100,000, the report says.

Board members requested receipts, invoices and documents related to the checks, but Allen provided "little to no no" information, the report says.

He did say he spent $12,000 to buy Kool April Nites coffee mugs. He told the investigator the IRS seized the $12,000 before he could buy the mugs.

Allen also provided an invoice for $1,094 to purchase KAN wristbands, which were considered a legitimate purchase, the report says.

Even after members of the board requested information, he would not share passwords into various accounts held by the organization, the report says.

While KAN officials are volunteers, Allen allegedly paid himself $17,000 for time he worked for the organization in 2018 and 2019, the report says.

When KAN officials asked Allen to return computers and other electronic equipment, he handed over a computer monitor and tablets, but did not turn over one computer "tower."

The tablets he relinquished to the group also had been "wiped" clean of all information related to Kool April Nites, the report says.

Reporter Damon Arthur welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834, by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on Twitter at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta DA's report details alleged embezzlement from Kool April Nites