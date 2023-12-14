A 15-year-old Shasta High School student was arrested after allegedly assaulting a vice principal at the school, Redding police said.

The girl, who was not named because she is a juvenile, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and battery on a school official and was taken to juvenile hall, according to Redding police.

The incident began when school administrators received a report Monday that there was a student who was under the influence on campus. When the student was located she became "argumentative and highly agitated," according to Shasta Union High School Superintendent Jim Cloney.

Police said the incident took place in one of the school restrooms, and that they did not know the vice principal's name.

"While the administrator was trying to calm the student down, the student lashed out and hit the administrator multiple times in the head. Thankfully, the administrator was not seriously injured, but law enforcement was called and the student has been removed from campus," Cloney said in an email.

While he could not comment on what discipline the student faces, he said "the student will be disciplined as severely as possible within the (Education) Code, up to and including expulsion from Shasta High," he said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta High student arrested for allegedly assaulting school official