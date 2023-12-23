Shasta Lake man faces 30-years-to-life in prison for stabbing to death his fiancee

A Shasta Lake man agreed to plead guilty this week to stabbing to death his fiancee during an argument at their home last year.

Elijah Potillor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday, and under the terms of his plea he will serve a prison term of 30-years-to-life in prison, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

In April of last year, Potillor and his fiancee, Jasmyne Glasper, 30, were packing up their belongings and getting ready to move out of their home when they began arguing. As she was trying to leave the home, Potillor stabbed her in the back multiple times with a kitchen knife.

Emergency personnel arrived to treat her but she later died at the hospital, sheriff's officials said shortly after her death.

Potillor's sentencing in Shasta County Superior Court is set for 2 p.m. Jan. 11 in Department 2.

It was the second time this week a murder defendant was in court for a murder plea.

On Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Daniel Flynn sentenced Brent Ray Close to a term of 50-years-to-life in prison for stabbing to death Kevin James Wrenne, 29, outside the downtown Redding Taco Bell on March 28, 2022, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

Prior to his sentencing, Close had pleaded no contest to first-degree murder.

Wrenne worked at the Taco Bell and was outside the restaurant on a break when he was attacked and stabbed at about 10 p.m., police said after the murder.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta Lake man faces more than 30 years in prison in stabbing death