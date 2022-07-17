Shasta Lake man faces murder charges after argument and fight

Police crime scene

A Shasta Lake man was arrested on suspicion of murder Saturday after he got into an argument with another man at his home.

Shasta County sheriff's deputies were called to a home at 3909 Los Gatos Ave. at about 11:30 a.m. and found a man dead in the home.

Sheriff's officials said the victim had injuries "consistent with homicide," but did not say how he was killed.

Peter Attanasio, 52, who lives at the home, told detectives that he got into an argument and fight with the man before officers arrived. Officials did not say what the two men were arguing and fighting about.

Sheriff's officials did not release the name of the victim because his family had not yet been notified of his death.

Peter Attanasio

Attanasio was booked into Shasta County Jail, with his bail set at $1 million. His arraignment in Shasta County Superior Court is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department's Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or contact it by e-mail at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us

Saturday's killing is at least the second homicide in Shasta Lake since the end of March.

More: UPDATE: Cottonwood man fatally shot after he 'made advances' toward girlfriend identified

Dwight Stewart Honeycutt, 58, was arrested and booked into Shasta County Jail on March 31 on suspicion of killing Roberto Eladio Gonzalez, 26, of Cottonwood.

The sheriff's office said a woman called about 11:30 p.m. March 31 to say there was a gunshot victim inside her home in the 3800 block of Pancake Hill in Shasta Lake.

The woman said she and Honeycutt had returned to their home before the shooting and found the man inside.

More: Coroner IDs man in De Moll Drive murder-suicide, motorcyclist in crash, Lake Shasta houseboater

"The victim was known to them as they are neighbors and had used controlled substances together earlier in the day," the sheriff's office said.

Honeycutt told deputies that he shot Gonzalez because he made advances toward his girlfriend, officials said.

Story continues

An ambulance took Gonzalez to Mercy Medical Center in Redding where he died from his injuries.

More: Police: Anderson man killed while ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's house

Damon Arthur is the Record Searchlight’s resources and environment reporter. He is part of a team of journalists who investigate wrongdoing and find the unheard voices to tell the stories of the North State. He welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834 by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on Twitter at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta Lake man faces murder charges after argument and fight